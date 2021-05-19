Univision confirms its new soap operas on Upfront 2021-2022

Univision is preparing great things for his new television season 2021-2022. The Hispanic network confirmed all the soap opera projects coming to its primetime programming in the coming months. Stars that Latino audiences will be able to see on screen include Angelique boyer next to Sebastian Rulli already Jose Ron as a couple with Livia brito.

Overcome The Past

After the success of “Overcome fear” and “Overcome heartbreak”, the third part of the popular anthology “Overcome the past” brings us once again a story of female empowerment. Made by Angelique boyer, Sebastian Rulli Y Erika Buenfil, and produced by Rosy ocampo, this family-friendly drama tells the story of four very different women trying to overcome misfortunes. Realizing that what is posted on social media is never erased, they must find a solution to live in the present and focus on a positive future if they want to overcome past obstacles.

The soulless

Made by Jose Ron Y Livia brito, this romantic melodrama offers love, passion and unexpected twists in Univision’s primetime. Produced by José Alberto “El Güero” Castro (“Doctors,” “For loving without law”), the story centers on a woman who seeks revenge for past abuse and faces unexpected situations. The mission of the main character, Fernanda, is to get revenge on a man who hurt her physically and emotionally. Unfortunately, her memory is not clear, leading her to doubt and make mistakes in judgment. When she meets Rafael, she falls madly in love with him, but later mistakes him for the man who hurt her. Over time, as his memory clears, he realizes his mistake and that it was not Rafael, but his father, who ruined his life.

Rich people cry too

Following the success of “Cuna de lobos”, “La usurpadora” and “Rubí”, the anthology “La Colección”, with modern versions for a new generation of the most popular classics, will premiere its fourth series on Univision. Produced by Carlos Bardasano placeholder image by W Studios (“The dragon”, “The pilot”, “Amar a muerte”, “Rubí” and “Como tú no hay 2”), this drama tells the story of Mariana, an intelligent and humble girl who by chance save the life of Don Alberto, a wealthy patriarch and owner of the largest business conglomerate in Mexico. Grateful because he saved his life, Don Alberto offers him a job and the opportunity to have a better life. Mariana’s world changes drastically when she meets Luis Alberto, the arrogant and conceited heir, who is an inveterate gambler and constantly clashes with his father. Luis Alberto and Mariana soon begin a turbulent romance that turns into deep and true love. It is a story where love and family are imposed in a world where money, ego and power rule.

Genesis

This new series marks the return to our screens of epic dramas. “Genesis” will tell the audience the story of the first book of the Bible, one of the best known in the world. Created by Record TV, the successful Brazilian production company known for “Jesús”, one of the most popular historical dramas broadcast by Univision, this biblical drama tells the well-known stories of creation, the Garden of Eden, Caín and Abel, Noé, el diluvio and the Tower of Babel, among others.

SOS I’m falling in love

This inspiring drama for the whole family will have the audience melting. Made by Daniel Arenas and Iran Castle, and produced by Lucero Suarez (“I give you life,” “Ringo”), “SOS I’m falling in love” tells the story of Alberto, who must reach an agreement to save the printing business that his family has had for several generations. The deal, which seemed favorable, soon falls apart because its “new” partners have other plans for the workshop site. Things get complicated when Alberto falls in love with the daughter of one of the partners. The bond between them is deep, but they must overcome many obstacles to become a happy family.

Single with Daughters

This family comedy tells the story of Nicolás and Victoria, who love and hate each other at the same time. Life surprises them and they end up forming a beautiful, funny and peculiar family with Nicolás’s three orphan nieces: Camila, Alexa and Sofi. Nicolás is the public relations manager of a prestigious hotel in Acapulco who lives without worries and, in fact, does not believe in love or marriage. However, a tragic accident leaves him in charge of his three nieces. Victoria Robles is the polar opposite and wants to have a family and be a mother. However, she receives a devastating diagnosis that prevents her from conceiving, which causes her great sorrow that deepens when Mauricio, whom she is about to marry, cancels the wedding on the eve.

Forbidden love on UniMas

One of the most popular Turkish dramas of all time comes to the United States on UniMás. This award-winning series will take viewers into a narrative whirlwind that will reveal the secrets of a family. After losing his wife, Adnan totally isolated himself from the world and for eleven years devoted his full attention to his daughter, Nihal, and his son, Bülent. However, Adnan meets and falls in love with Bihter, who marries him despite not loving him, to upset his mother. Bihter falls madly in love with her husband’s nephew, Behlul, and their secret affair affects all members of the family.

Produced by Ay Yapim (“Eternal Love”, “The Ambassador’s Daughter”), “Forbidden Love” had great success in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Brazil, Bolivia, Central America and Spain.

The Thousand and One Nights at UniMas

Following its success in Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil and Greece, this award-winning Turkish drama, an international hit, features the complicated romance of Şehrazat and Onur. Şehrazat is a young architect who needs money for the leukemia treatment of her son, Kaan. After begging for money from various sources, he can only ask for help from his boss, Onur, who agrees to give him the money he needs for Kaan’s treatment, on the condition that he spend one night with him. The story is loosely based on the traditional narratives of the novel One Thousand and One Nights, also known as Arabian Nights.

The Queen of Flow 2 at UniMas

In the second season of “La reina del flow,” Yeimy (Carolina Ramírez) will face new dangers that threaten her life and that of her family members. A new enemy will emerge, who knows her very well, to make her world fall apart. From the shadows, Charly Flow (Carlos Torres) will do what is necessary to regain his freedom.