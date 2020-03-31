Univision closes its studies due to coronaviruses and they record from outside | Instagram

The American television network in Spanish Univision made the decision to close temporarily their studies in Miami due to the spread of the covid-19 virus and they began to Record from parking lot.

The company decided to close after at least two of his employees give positive to test of the coronavirus and in recent weeks it has considerably reduced the personnel working in its buildings across the country as a preventive measure.

The decision was made to take care of health and the security of all its workers who work in the facilities.

Due to a case at Newsport in Miami, where Univision’s news programs come from, today we are broadcasting the Newscast and all evening programming from one of our parking lots. It is an honor to work with such a team. pic.twitter.com/s4ebmP8cKw

– JORGE RAMOS (@jorgeramosnews)

March 25, 2020

At the moment the building is closed and the news shows are broadcasting from home and its parking in the two Univision studios in Doral.

The last newscast, which was at 4:00 p.m. today, was broadcast from outside the studio, while the 5:00 p.m. magazine was broadcast from the parking lot.

It was through a mail that Univision notice to their employees who would be temporarily closed in order to clean Y disinfect thoroughly the entire building.

To implement additional safeguards, there will be additional security controls at all entry points, we are taking every precaution to maintain a safe working environment. ”Says the email.

On the other hand, on other television stations, many reporters, editors and producers are working from home, although others have to go to the studios to manage the production.

In Florida, the virus has spread to more than 1,600 people and they have passed away at least 22 people that they were infected.

He government from the American city of Miami ordered last Tuesday at citizens from isolate themselves at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic which prohibits all types of travel in public and private vehicles that are not essential.

