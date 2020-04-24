The American chain Univision It began this Wednesday with a series of layoffs and suspensions of its employees, in a measure with which it hopes to mitigate the losses it has suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Specifically, the Hispanic network has already notified several members of its staff on the Galavision cable channel that they would be fired. The decision was informed in a letter sent by email and signed by the new Univision president, Vincent Sadusky.

“Despite the benefits and recent growth momentum at Univision, the coronavirus pandemic has caused a significant contraction in activity among our advertisers that has had a direct impact on our activities.“Says the text of the letter to which Efe had access.

“While we have done our best to protect jobs at this time, due to economic circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to take a number of company-wide containment measures, including restructuring our teams, and reducing our strength in all divisions and functions, “he added.

Another of the measures announced is the suspension without pay of the staff of departments that have been left without a job due to social isolation measures, such as sports and organization of events.

In addition, the company asked senior executives to lower their salaries and announced that it eliminated their contributions to its employees’ retirement plan.

Sadusky also revealed that as of May 1 all positions that were open will be frozen and that no new hires will be made until further notice.

Shortly before these decisions, the company presented a preliminary financial report on its performance during the first quarter of the year, in which it registered “an increase of 8% compared to the first quarter of 2019, between the months of January and March. , in which the income was 612 million dollars ”.

According to analysts in the entertainment sector, “The staff reduction measure seeks precisely to maintain cash flow in the event that the economic crisis caused by the pandemic freezes the advertising pattern, both in the remainder of the year and in 2021.”

Usually, around this time, American television channels would be putting the finishing touches on shows traditionally offered to advertisers in New York City in mid-May, on the so-called Upfront.

The activity results in the majority of advertising purchases for the following year, but although no cancellation has yet been announced, it is presumed that it will not be carried out.

This pandemic has strongly affected the entertainment industry across the United States, a country that as a result of this situation has seen unemployment hover around 22 million people.

