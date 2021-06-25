Univision and Telemundo are in mourning: Colleagues react to the death of presenter Edna Schmidt

Edna Schmidt lost her life at the age of 51. At the moment the reasons for his death are unknown, but many of his former colleagues regret his departure. Carolina Sandoval, María Elena Salinas, María Celeste Arrarás, Satcha Pretto, Astrid Rivera, Ana María Canseco, Giselle Blondet, Natalia Cruz, Javier Romero and Neida Sandoval, between many more.

Here are the messages that these celebrities shared through the publication of Despierta América:

Satcha Pretto: How sad😢

Astrid Rivera: This has made me sad. 😢

Ana Maria Canseco: I can’t believe it 😢

Lourdes Stephen: What sad news ! God rest his soul

Giselle Blondet: How sad ! My dearest Edna rest in peace. I keep too many memories of friendship. ❤️🙌

Maria Elena Salinas: 🙏🏼❤️😔

Carolina Sandoval: 🙏🏻

Javier Romero: What a pity … good companion … how sorry I am! RIP

Natalia Cruz: I can’t believe it !!! 😰😰I am so sorry 🙏God have her in his glory

Claudia Molina: It cannot be, God have her in His Holy Glory. A great journalist and a great person: serious, professional, friendly, etc. What a sad day, the Surfside building and now this, it can’t be😭😭😭😭

As a journalist, he stood out on Hispanic television through the screens of Univision and Telemundo. In the first he worked on Wake up America, program in which Edna stood out as a presenter. It was also an “anchor” for the Univision Newscast in its Night Edition. In the second television station mentioned he worked for Telemundo Chicago, where it lasted about two years. Upon his departure, he accused the chain of discrimination.

In conversation with El Diario de Nueva York, María Celeste spoke about her first meeting with Edna, how from the beginning they hit it off, noting that she always seemed like a good person: “It is a great tragedy that someone so young and talented had such a sad ending. I clearly remember his beginnings and how I loved his dedication and his voice. She was very sure of herself and above all good people ”. He also added: “We hit it off from day one.”

The former host of Al Rojo Vivo and Primer Impacto concludes: “I hope she has finally found the peace that evaded her in her last days.

• Who was Edna Schmidt, the Univision reporter who died at the age of 51

• Edna Schmidt, journalist for Univision and Telemundo, dies

• Edna Schmidt reappeared and talked about how she was betrayed

• Edna Schmidt: “People I thought I could trust stabbed me in the back” (04/21/2021)

• María Celeste Arrarás on the death of Edna Schmidt: “I hope she has found peace”