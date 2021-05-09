Universo David Lynch, a pop up space in Madrid and Barcelona

Madrid and Barcelona will host the Universe David Lynch, where the imaginary of the filmmaker will be recreated with a pop up space. In addition, up to eight titles of his filmography will be screened, from ‘Mulholland Drive‘(from 20th anniversary revival) until’Blue velvet‘. David Lynch for beginners.

As of June 11, the doors of the David Lynch Universe, a pop up space in which the world of the director’s films will be recreated. The distributor Avalon launches this great initiative coinciding with the re-release in theaters of ‘Mulholland Drive’ on its 20th anniversary. Also, for at least a month, seven other iconic titles will be on display of the filmmaker’s filmography: ‘Eraser Head’, ‘The Elephant Man’, ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Wild Heart’, ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walks With Me’, ‘Lost Highway’ and ‘A True Story’.

A) Yes, the experience will allow you to immerse yourself in the unique imagination of Lynch both with the viewing of his films and through a physical stage decorated for the occasion, which will be available exclusively at Golem Cinemas in Madrid and Balmes Multicines in Barcelona. In addition, special activities, talks and meetings will be prepared, following the model they used with the Wong-Kar Wai Universe.

To make things easier for those who don’t want to miss a single event, Avalon has created the David Lynch Passport, a limited edition with which to travel through the director’s filmography at the best price, on the day and pass that the viewer prefers, within the month of screenings. Will go on sale next May 11 in the online store of the distributor, although tickets can also be purchased individually at the cinema box office.

Although the physical space can only be visited in Madrid and Barcelona, the screening of the films will travel throughout the country. From June 11, the cycle formed by ‘Mulholland Drive’ and the other seven titles mentioned will reach cities such as Bilbao, Valencia, Oviedo, Malaga, Alicante, Santiago de Compostela, San Sebastián, Pamplona, ​​Burgos, Lleida, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and more. The full list will be announced soon on the Avalon website and social media.

