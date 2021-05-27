University scholarships in exchange for getting vaccinated, New York’s latest initiative against covid-19

New York authorities launched an initiative on Wednesday to encourage New Yorkers ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated against covid-19, offering 50 scholarships for public university centers that will be raffled among those who get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved to date in the United States for people in this age range.

The scholarship will cover the four years of tuition, university accommodation and cost of materials at the state’s public universities, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced.

Although the amount of the scholarships has not been specified, the website of the State University of New York (SUNY) specifies that the amount of one year of tuition, university accommodation, materials and transportation amounts to about $ 25,000, so a 4-year scholarship would be worth about 100,000.

In total, 10 weekly scholarships will be raffled for the next five weeks among people who receive the first shot of the vaccine, as part of an initiative called: “Get a dose to build your future.”

According to the head of the Department of Health, Dave Chokshi, so far more than 50,000 young people between 12 and 15 years have been vaccinated in the state, where more than 50% of adults are already fully immunized.

In New York, children between 12 and 15 years of age began to be vaccinated with the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer on May 12.

Lottery, beach vaccination …

This initiative joins many others launched by state and local authorities in recent days.

Last week, Cuomo said that lottery tickets containing prizes of up to $ 5 million.

This Tuesday, the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, announced that he will deploy temporary vaccination centers on the beaches and in the most popular places of the summer starting next weekend, which marks the unofficial start of summer activities with the Memorial Day festivities.

The authorities thus try to boost vaccinations in New York state, where the rate of injections has dropped more than 40%, from 216,000 daily doses in mid-April to almost 124,000 today.