Photo: Medical Detection Dogs /

WASHINGTON, USA – The University of Pennsylvania launched a program to study whether dogs are capable of detecting COVID-19, as they do with narcotic drugs, local US media reported Thursday.

The announcement comes three days after it was reported that the same research is underway at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Medical Detection Dogs and Durham University,

The Department of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania will conduct its research in which it will train eight dogs and expose them to samples from patients infected with the new coronavirus to determine if they are capable of detecting the virus.

From the university they assure that the dogs that will participate in this study have already been able on several occasions to detect various diseases.

In fact, the university’s veterinary center has been doing this type of practice since 2013, when they started an investigation to see if dogs detected ovarian cancer; Now these animals are used to find various medical conditions, such as aneurysms or diabetes.

“We know that all diseases seem to have a unique smell and we know for sure that viruses do have this smell of their own,” Dr. Cynthia Otto, director of the School of Veterinary Medicine at CBS, told CBS television. University of Pennsylvania, DVM, PhD, Professor of Working Dog Science and Sports Medicine in the Department of Clinical Science and Advanced Medicine.

If the study gives the expected results, the university assures that the preliminary use of dogs to detect the coronavirus could start this July.

In this sense, he affirms that the use of the smell of these animals could be especially useful to detect asymptomatic cases that spread the virus without showing any external signs of the disease.

“It would be something similar to what happens in airports when dogs sniff for explosives,” Otto explained of this hypothetical way to detect positives for COVID-19.

The US surpassed the million positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which has caused at least 61,000 deaths in the country, according to the independent count of John Hopkins University.

IN THE UNITED KINGDOM

Could man’s best friend play a role in preventing the spread of COVID-19? With this question begins the English article published on March 27.

READ HERE THE ORIGINAL NON-TRANSLATED VERSION

After recently collaborating to demonstrate that our canine friends can be trained to detect malaria, the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), Medical Detection Dogs and Durham University are trying to find out.

The team has begun preparations to intensively train the dogs so they can be ready in six weeks to help provide a quick, non-invasive diagnosis towards the end of the epidemic.

Increasing tests for coronavirus is key, and the team has reached out to the government on how dogs can play a role in fighting the disease.

The researchers believe that the dogs could supplement the ongoing tests by detecting the virus accurately and quickly, with a potential of up to 250 people per hour.

Professor James Logan, Head of the Department of Disease Control at LSHTM and Director of ARCTEC, says: “Our previous work demonstrated that dogs can detect odors from humans with a malaria infection with extremely high accuracy, above standards. from the World Health Organization for a diagnosis.

“It’s early for COVID-19 odor detection. We still don’t know if COVID-19 has a specific smell, but we do know that other respiratory diseases change our body odor, so there is a possibility that it will. And if it does, the dogs will be able to detect it. This new diagnostic tool could revolutionize our response to COVID-19. “

Dogs looking for COVID-19 would be trained in the same way as dogs already trained to detect diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s, and bacterial infections, sniffing out samples in the training room and indicating what the disease or infection contains.

They can also detect subtle changes in skin temperature, so they could tell if someone has a fever.

Once trained, the dogs could also be used at ports of entry to identify travelers entering the country infected with the virus or to be deployed in other public spaces.

Dr. Claire Guest, CEO and Co-Founder of Medical Detection Dogs, says: “In principle, we are confident that dogs could detect COVID-19. We are now investigating how we can safely detect the virus smell from patients and present it to dogs.

“The goal is for dogs to be able to evaluate anyone, including those who are asymptomatic and tell us if they need a test. This would be fast, effective and non-invasive, and would ensure that the NHS’s limited testing resources are only used where they are really needed. “

Professor Steve Lindsay of Durham University says:

“If the investigation is successful, we could use COVID-19 detection dogs at airports at the end of the epidemic to quickly identify people who carry the virus. This would help prevent the recurrence of the disease after we have controlled the current epidemic. “