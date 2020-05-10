Updated on 05/10/2020 at 10:41

Carlos Moreno, temporary administrator of University of Sports, announced that they will apply the perfect suspension of work in the first team. The players responded by noting that they do not recognize him in office, as he is not registered in Public Registries.

Thus, there is a new debate.Carlos MorenOr does it have the power to apply the Perfect Suspension of work when it is not in Public Records? Pierina Oliva Perla, specialist in insolvency law of the Strategic Partners Consultant (www.sociosestrategicos.com) gives us details about it.

“Normally when a Board of Creditors appoints an administrator there is always a period of time until the administrator can register his powers in the Public Registries. Many institutions, such as banks, do not recognize you as a representative if you are not registered. That implies that you have limitations to carry out activities ”, he commented.

This is understood because Carlos Moreno It would come having some problems. “He is an administrator who cannot perform his duties normally. As long as you are not enrolled in public records, there are a series of acts that you will not be able to do. It is quite important, it is not a simple detail ”, he added.

Now everything will depend on the Ministry of Labor, whether or not it recognizes the temporary administration of Carlos Moreno. “In professional practice, we have had to represent a company that is in the process of registering. It is important to know whether in relation to the administrator (Carlos Moreno), since the creditors’ meeting minutes were entered where he is appointed representative to the Public Registries. And if it has been observed or not by the registrar in charge of the revision of said title ”, he closed.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

FPF dedicated an emotional message to mothers in their day with Gareca, Farfán and players of the women’s team

Gareca, Farfán and national team players dedicated a greeting for Mother’s Day. (Video: @TuFPF)

MORE NEWS

.