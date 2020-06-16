Updated on 06/15/2020 at 23:32

Juan Pajuelo will assume his second term as interim coach of University of Sports after the departure of Gregorio Pérez of the cream bench, a challenge that fills him with enthusiasm despite the short lead time that this function will offer him again.

The former national defender has already been in charge of University of Sports when Nicolás Córdova walked away from Ate. This time, before the dissociation of Gregorio Pérez and his technical command, recognizes as an objective the preparation of the team for the return of League 1.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I have to be able to work with the first team of University of Sports, extremely happy. I will try to enjoy every day and plan everything that comes, “said Pajuelo this Monday in conversation with Movistar Sports.

Juan️ Juan Pajuelo in #ZonaMixta: “It is a shame that Professor Gregorio Pérez does not continue in University” Enjoy the program anywhere with Movistar Play ▶ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV pic.twitter.com/wo96wbGEWH – Movistar Deportes (from 🏠) (@MovistarDeporPe) June 16, 2020

“Normally a sports year has 15-25 of stoppage, now with three months you have to devise the plan in such a way that the boys get to the first game well. That is the best possible physically, technically and tactically,” he added.

The coach then considered that the departure of Gregorio Pérez of University of Sports “it’s a shame”. “Unfortunately, the situation we are experiencing has made decisions have to be made. I hope that the professor has his revenge, I do not know if in the club or in another “, he indicated. Later, Juan Pajuelo made it clear that he is concerned about the instability of University of Sports.

“We are going to look from the sports side, regardless of whether it is for a long or short time, to give the children peace of mind so that they are comfortable and continue the work they have been doing very well,” he said.

