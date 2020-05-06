Bing Liu

. – A professor at the University of Pittsburgh, who was about to make “very significant findings” about covid-19, according to the university, was shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide over the weekend, police said.

The assistant research professor, identified as Bing Liu, was found at his home Saturday with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso and limbs, according to the Ross Police Department.

Investigators believe a second unidentified man, who was found dead in his car, shot and killed Liu in the house before returning to the vehicle and killing himself.

Police believe the men knew each other, but say there is “zero indication that he (Liu) was Chinese for any reason,” according to Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp.

The university released a statement in which it said it is “deeply saddened by the tragic death of Bing Liu, a prolific researcher and fellow admirer in Pitt. The University extends our deepest condolences to Liu’s family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. ”

“Bing was about to make very significant findings to understand the cellular mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and the cellular basis for the following complications,” said colleagues at the university’s Department of Computational and Systems Biology at a statement.

Members of the university’s medical school described his former colleague as a leading researcher and mentor and pledged to complete Liu’s research “in an effort to pay tribute to his scientific excellence.”

CNN’s Christina Walker contributed to this report.

