Scientists seek to identify proteins that can be inhibited with drugs and thus stop their spread of Covid-19.

By Héctor Raúl González

Covid-19 coronavirus encodes in its genetic material just under 30 proteins, which are investigated by scientists from the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos (UAEM) who seek to identify those that can be inhibited with drugs and thus stop their spread.

It is with computational modeling tools that researchers from the UAEM Cell Dynamics Research Center (CIDC) started a study on various proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, in particular RNA Polymerase, which is essential for the virus to make copies of its genetic material to spread.

Carmen Nina Pastor Colón, research professor at the CIDC and head of the Protein Dynamics Laboratory, reported that this line of research is new; However, already had structural knowledge previous of some relatives of this virus.

“What allows us to guess some aspects of the protein that interests us, we call that homology modeling,” he said.

The researcher explained that there is an international effort to obtain protein structures from the virus experimentally, in addition to take advantage of previous knowledge of viruses of the same family.

“What interests us has to do with the protein that SARS-CoV-2 uses to make copies of its genetic material,” he said, detailing that it is RNA polymerase, with which they have already worked in the laboratory in research. related with dengue virus and zika, to seek to stop its spread.

“If the virus cannot make copies of its genetic material, then we break its replication cycle. RNA polymerases have different modules. This virus is very careful with the copies it makes of the genetic material, which is not so common, and what interests us is to see what we can do to eliminate this module. There is less information on this and in that sense it would be something new, “said Pastor Colón.

The researcher, a specialist in molecular study, recognition and interaction using computer modeling, said that this type of research is highly relevant in the laboratories of universities or research centers where the necessary levels of biosecurity are not available to work with the virus physically.

“From these investigations what we seek is to publish articles so that the experimental tests are done where such measures do exist, ”he explained.

He added that in this case SARS-CoV-2 encodes in its genetic material just under 30 proteins and that what is sought is to identify all those that can be inhibited with drugs to stop the spread of the virus.