By Simon Lewis

WASHINGTON, June 23 (.) – The University of Michigan desisted Tuesday of hosting a televised presidential debate in October, expressing concern that it would not be able to organize the event safely as it reopens its facilities after confinement due to the coronavirus.

The Oct. 15 event, which was to be the second debate between Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden before the Nov. 3 election, will now take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, he said in a statement the presidential commission on debates.

Florida has reported more than 97,000 cases of coronavirus, and it appears that new infections are skyrocketing after the state quickly moved to reopen, according to data from the COVID Follow-up Project, a volunteer-led effort.

Michigan has registered more than 67,000 coronavirus infections since March, but has seen fewer new cases in recent weeks.

The University of Michigan considered state public health guidelines and expert advice in its decision, its president, Mark Schlissel, said in a letter to the commission.

« Given the scale and complexity of the work we are doing to help ensure a safe and healthy fall for our students, teachers and staff and visitors (…) we believe that it is not feasible for us to organize the presidential debate according to security measures planned, « wrote Schlissel.

With Trump currently behind Biden in most national opinion polls, the president’s campaign said last week that he wanted more than the three scheduled debates and that exchanges between candidates start earlier. Those requests were quickly rejected by Biden’s team.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign manager, wrote to the debate committee on Monday, saying the Democrat would accept the current schedule of three presidential and one vice-presidential debates between September 29 and October 22, seeking assurances that that the commission was preparing for the potential impact of COVID-19 on the events. (By Simon Lewis; additional report by Trevor Hunnicutt; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)