University in Durango prepares for back to school

In order to achieve a safe return to classes, a training was started for teachers and staff of the Universidad Juárez del Estado de Durango (UJED) to implement the sanitary measures that will be carried out when the educational centers open.

Héctor Flores Ávalos, Secretary General of the Government, announced that the training is given by elements of Civil Protection of the entity to teachers from various schools and faculties of the UJED, especially to the health and safety committees of each institution.

During the day, recommendations are made related to the location of points and filters, entrances and exits, sanitary procedures in dining rooms, bathrooms, and other areas, as well as maintaining a healthy distance, the application of gel and temperature.

The actions will be extended to the schools and faculties of the UJED in Gómez Palacio, since what is sought is to have a safe return to classes in the next school year, added Flores Ávalos.

#UJEDInforma Training is carried out by @CEPCDurango aimed at university teachers on the occasion of the upcoming return to face-to-face classes. #We areUJED #UJEDNoSeDetiene pic.twitter.com/OhEaF45yin – Juarez University of the State of Durango (@UJED_Oficial) June 16, 2021

He made it clear that Durango has faced the Covid-19 pandemic with full responsibility.

Héctor Flores recalled that the private schools in Durango that currently operate with a hybrid system were also trained in advance by the State Coordination of Civil Protection, in addition that some revisions and recommendations were made for their operation.

