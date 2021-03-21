University has two confirmed casualties for his next game

ORniversitario de Deportes is one of the largest teams in the country and has not shown it in recent times. His administrative efforts and the quality of his coach leave much to be desired for his fans.

Ángel Comizzo is today in the eye of the storm. Not only has he not been able to win in two days, but his team also shows neither work nor attitude.

Today, despite having one of the best teams and the symbolic support of its millions of fans, the Cremas do not seem to start as one of the favorites for League 1.

In addition to all this, each casualty hurts, because the group is not very large and the Argentine is not an expert in looking for replacements or changing strategies. Therefore, the latest news sounds strong.

And it is that University of Sports will not be able to count on two important players for the next round against UTC, a team that scored 6 goals the last time they met.

We talk about Alberto Quintero and Jorge Murrugarra. Due to the call to the Selection and due to an injury, they will miss the next game. Cream expectations keep dropping, all very sad!