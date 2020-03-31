China announced Tuesday that university entrance tests will finally take place in early July, one month later than planned, due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

About 10 million students pass the “gaokao” annually, the exam that gives access to the university. Numerically, it is the most important in the world. The candidates who obtain better grades can enter the most prestigious universities.

The fact that the tests are held on July 7 and 8 shows that the health situation in China is gradually returning to normal. However, all educational centers have been closed since the epidemic began in January.

According to the ministry, the central Hubei province, where the new coronavirus emerged, and Beijing, may hold these tests somewhat later, depending on the health situation.

The pandemic infected more than 81,500 people in China, according to official figures, and 3,305 of them died.