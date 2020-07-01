IBM Skills Academy is an educational project that provides content, dynamics, and programs to support the impending need for professional skills and training.

IBM and Universidad Anáhuac today announced an alliance that will allow the development of a 100% digital program, focused on skills that are becoming relevant in the era of the digital economy such as: data science, blockchain, cybersecurity, internet of things, cloud, design thinking and quantum computing. With this, Universidad Anáhuac becomes the first educational institution to develop the IBM Skills Academy program in Mexico.

According to the latest study by the World Economic Forum, more than 42% of jobs will change significantly by 2022 and will require new skills such as: advanced analytics, design thinking, problem solving, and critical thinking.

“We are very proud to participate hand in hand with the Anahuac University to shape the minds of the future, we know that technological skills are already important in the current market and developing these skills and knowledge will be increasingly relevant throughout the years. years. It is one of our missions to society to enable education professionals to enhance their students’ classroom experience and meet current and future demand for technology skills, ”Huibert Aalbers, CTO IBM Mexico.

The program is based on the train the trainer (T3) methodology, in which IBM experts empower teachers who will subsequently train students, maximizing their impact.

The digital platform, based on IBM Cloud, contains laboratories, conferences, contests and final exams, as well as industry use cases that focus on solving real business problems, using IBM Enterprise Design Thinking as an active teamwork methodology. Teachers who have completed the T3 workshop will receive an instructor badge to begin teaching students. Upon successful completion of the course, students will also be eligible to receive a digital badge. Including the Enterprise Design Thinking digital badge. The initiative aims to prepare teachers and students for the jobs of the future, where technology plays a key role.

The first courses will begin the next semester in August and will continue until the end of the semester in December. The program is designed for students from different University programs, from bachelor’s degrees to virtual undergraduate courses and graduate programs.

“For us at Anahuac University, one of the most important goals is to provide our students with the skills and tools they will need after graduation, and not only that, we want our students to be leaders of positive action in society. This impact is now especially enhanced by technology, having leading partners like IBM that train our teachers, who will be the ones that will impact our students, is very satisfactory and we know that we will generate a positive effect on our students, “said Rafael Estrada, Principal Academic of Anahuác Online.

IBM Skills Academy

IBM Skills Academy is an educational project that provides content, dynamics, and programs to support the impending need for professional skills and training. The initiative focuses on emerging digital areas, such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science, blockchain, cloud, and IoT.

The IBM Skills Academy program seeks to create synergy between business and technology within universities and has already reached 393 universities worldwide and since its inception, has trained 8,500 teachers and issued 21,000 certificates.

IBM Skills Academy offers training for selected institutions that will train their students in various areas, from social sciences to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). After completing classes, participants will be able to earn IBM digital badges and college credits as they prepare for the current and future job market.