The Autonomous University of Mexico is among the one hundred best universities in the world



London.- The University of Buenos Aires in Argentina and the Autonomous University of Mexico They occupy positions 66 and 100, respectively, in the classification of the best universities in the world released this Wednesday by the British consultancy QS Quacquarelli Symonds.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) of the United States appears in the first position of the « QS World University Rankings 2021 », which in its 17th edition is dominated by American centers and registers an increase in the Asian presence.

Out of a thousand universities analyzed globally, the top ten positions in the Latin American region are occupied, after the Argentine and Mexican centers, by the Universidade de Sao Paulo (position 115); the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile (121); University of Los Andes Colombia (227); Pontifical Catholic University of Peru (432), ORT Uruguay University (462) and the University of Havana (498).

Among positions 571 and 800 on the list are the universities of Costa Rica; Central of Venezuela; of San Francisco de Quito and Tecnológica de Panamá, indicates the consultant.

QS Director of Research Ben Sowter notes that this edition of the ranquin « indicates that Latin America’s top universities are capable of new promotions, particularly as a result of increasing employer confidence in their graduates. »

However, he adds, this contributes to « increasing inequalities in the region between the most important institutions and those of lesser rank ».

In the top ten globally, after MIT are the also American Stanford University; Harvard University and California Institute of Technology, while in fifth place is the English University of Oxford.

ETH Zurich, in sixth place, is the leading center of continental Europe, followed by the British universities of Cambridge and Imperial College London, which are ahead of the University of Chicago (USA) and, in tenth place, the London University College London.

QS, based in London, uses six indicators to compile its list, based on the responses received to a series of surveys among academics, companies and students, among others.

These indicators are academic reputation; reputation from the employer’s point of view; citations per teacher (measures the impact of research); teacher / student ratio; ratio of international teachers and ratio of international students. .