Universidad Católica 0 – 1 Palmeiras for Copa Libertadores | Round of 16

Libertadores Cup

Libertadores Cup | Universidad Católica lost at home to Palmeiras 1-0 in a close match that left the knockout stage more open than ever.

ConmebolUniversidad Católica vs. Palmeiras. (Photos: .).

Catholic University played against Palmeiras at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Libertadores Cup. Both were looking for a good result that would leave them standing for the return. Finally, the victory was 1-0 for the reigning champion. Those from Chile will try to overcome the series in Brazil.

Follow LIVE and ONLINE the Minute by Minute: Catholic University vs. Palmeiras

– If you cannot observe the Minute by Minute, click here

The last opportunity in which both teams were measured for the continental competition was in the 1968 edition, where he Brazilian team triumphed 5-1 in the aggregate result. The last duels they played with each other was in the 2000 Mercosur Cup, when the San Pablo team also took over the victory (4-2 total).

The Crusaders will try to write a new page in their history in competition against one of the title candidates. In their territory they recognize that they can make a great game for their rival and therefore they should not trust themselves.

El Verdao, meanwhile, will try to defend the title obtained in the Libertadores pass and he will try to get a good result from this first confrontation in Chile. The visitors know of the weaknesses of their rival and for that reason they will look for the way to generate inconveniences to their opponent during the first minutes of play.

Twitter: U Católica

Titular formations

Catholic University: Sebastián Pérez, Raimundo Rebolledo, Germán Lanaro, Valber Huerta, Alfonso Parot; Juan Leiva, Ignacio Saacedra, Diego Valencia, Gonzalo Tapia, Felipe Guitiérrez; Fernando Zampedri.

Palmeiras: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo López, Benjamin Kuscevic, Matías Viña; Danilo, Zé Rafael, Gustavo Scarpa; Raphael Veiga, Breno Lopes; Deyverson.

What time does Universidad Católica vs. Palmeiras?

Catholic University Y Palmeiras collide NOW Wednesday July 14. The duel between both teams begins at 6:15 p.m. (Chilean time) and takes place at the San Carlos de Apoquindo Stadium.

Schedule and TV by country

Argentina: 19.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Bolivia: 18.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Brazil: 19.15 hours by CONMEBOL TV (Claro / SKY)

chili: 18.15 hours by FOX Sports 2 and Facebook Watch

Colombia: 17.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Ecuador: 17.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Mexico: 17.15 hours by Claro and Claro Sports brand

Paraguay: 18.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Peru: 17.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Uruguay: 19.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

Venezuela: 18.15 hours by FOX Sports 2, ESPN Play and Facebook Watch

state United: 3:15 p.m. PT / 6:15 p.m. ET by Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS