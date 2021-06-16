Universia Foundation launches ‘Circular Plan’ to facilitate access to the most demanded professions

Fundación Universia, which has the support of Banco Santander for the development of its activities, launches its Fundación Universia Circular Plan, an innovative and responsible payment alternative, committed to the employability of students and professionals, through access to a bootcamp or program intensive training in digital skills.

The demand for technology profiles by companies has increased significantly in the last year. Likewise, these new digital professions have become a priority option for a large part of young Spaniards.

Through this initiative, Fundación Universia will anticipate the cost of training to students, who will return the amount of the course in small monthly installments, with a maturity of 40 months, without interest (it is not a loan, nor a credit) and only if they get a job and the salary exceeds 18,000 euros gross per year.

This access solution to a bootcamp training It works in a circular way, since 100% of the money returned by the student will go to the progress of more students. In this way, the Fundación Universia Circular Plan does not stop, allowing other people to achieve their goals.

In addition, the model favors more vulnerable groups, such as those who are unemployed, have low incomes or other unfavorable economic situations. The Plan also seeks to promote diversity and inclusion in high demand professions, with special attention to people with disabilities.

The training of the participants will be carried out by institutions that are a benchmark in intensive training in the most demanded specialties: Ironhack, The Bridge, KeepCoding devCamp by Bottega, HACK A BOSS, and Wild Code. Through a high-performance course, students will develop their skills in different technological fields, such as Web development, Mobile, Big Data & Machine Learning, Blockchain, Devops or Cybersecurity.

Read more

Bootcamp programs are based on an experiential learning model learning by doing, aimed at obtaining practical skills in a period of between one to three months. This training does not require experience or previous knowledge in the matter and is a fast, efficient and innovative way to acquire digital knowledge in an intensive way, which allows to redirect the professional career in a short time; a training trend connected with the current digital transformation of companies and their main demands in terms of professional profiles.

Last year the Fundación Universia Circular Plan developed a pilot project, which demonstrated a high employability of the participants, with nearly 80% of job placement in the new technologies sector within a few months of completing their training.

This initiative has been possible thanks to the support of the European Union, through the European Fund for Strategic Investments (FEIE). The aim of the EFSI is to help with support financing and implement productive investments in the European Union, as well as to ensure increased access to finance.