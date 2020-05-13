15 minutes. Universal’s CityWalk shopping center in Orlando, Florida, will open this Thursday with reduced hours and only some of its stores and attractions, with distance measures and hygiene and disinfection, the company reported Tuesday.

The company, however, specified that both the theme parks and hotels of Universal Orlando, in central Florida, as well as Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Hollywood, in California, they will be closed at least until next May 31.

CityWalk, which frames the entrance to the Universal Orlando Resort parks, joins the announcement made last week by the Walt Disney group that will partially open the Disney Springs shopping center on May 20, also in central Florida.

Security measures in CityWalk

The Universal shopping center said on Wednesday that will implement different security measures. These include the evaluation of visitors and staff, social distancing, and the use of facial coverage by visitors and workers.

In addition, the restaurants that will open will have a limited menu and seating, from 4 in the afternoon to 10 at night.

Attractions will include the Universal Studios Store, the Hart & Huntington Tattoo Company store and the Hollywood Drive-In Golf carts.

Universal said they will analyze the conditions and make adjustments under the parameters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Every place will limit the ability to reinforce social distancing, and all chairs and tables will be cleaned and disinfected after each visit.

High contact surfaces throughout CityWalk will also be frequently cleaned and disinfected.

Cashless payments will be available everywhere, and parking will be free, the company said.

The company said it does not recommend that older adults or high-risk individuals with serious underlying medical conditions visit the facility.

COVID-19 in the United States

According to the Florida Department of Health, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state total 41,923, while deaths total 1,779.

The United States remains the world’s largest focus of the new coronavirus pandemic in absolute terms, with 1.35 million cases and more than 80,000 deaths, according to the unofficial count by Johns Hopkins University.