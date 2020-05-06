Yes, we know, this saga is better known for its video games than for its movies, but Universal is mature enough to know what it spends its money on, right? Anyway, the story goes like this: the company will launch a series of ‘Doom’ but the reboot includes another project for this new reboot that only makes us travel to the past and wish that they do better.

The scoop on the game is simple, as it dates back to 1993, when a simple and now obsolete operating system called MS-DOS was the newest thing in the world. The success was such that little by little it began to expand on the most famous consoles of the time as Sega 32X, Atari Jaguar, Nintendo, PlayStation and Game Boy, but there were also board games and comics, and it continues to launch new video games to date.

Doom told the story of an unnamed space marine fighting hordes of demons and undead. The jump from this story to the cinema was inevitable, so in 2005 ‘Doom’ was released, starring Dwayne Johnson which was not well received. But if it is about failures, that’s what ‘Doom: Annihilation ’ it paints itself. The film was released in 2019, but never made it to theaters, it went direct to CD, DVD, and Blu-ray.

This is why the news is not so well seen. That is, the video game is good in its area, it does not have a good background of history like Halo, Assassin’s Creed or The Witcher. One of its creators, John Carmack, explained it much better: “The story in a game is like a story in an adult movie. It is expected to be there, but it is not that important.” The point was to make a innovative first person shooter game, not an Oscar production. Either way they will release a series of ‘Doom’ and, unsurprisingly, a movie. Neither production has a release date, directors, writers or actors, as it is still a rumor.