Comcast’s Universal Studios Orlando theme park will reopen to the public in reduced capacity on June 5, the company said on Thursday.

Universal Park in Orlando 06/18/2010 REUTERS / Scott Audette

Photo: .

Universal Studios is the first of Florida’s major theme parks to announce its plans to reopen. Walt Disney Co DIS.N, which owns Disney World, reopened Disney Springs, a shopping area in Orlando, yesterday, but the parks remain closed.

Universal Studios made the announcement during a meeting between Orange County and the Florida Economic Recovery Task Force attended by regional and Department of Health officials, as well as community leaders. The Task Force approved the plans during the meeting.

Universal Parks & Resorts Executive Vice President and Managing Director John Sprouls said Universal will implement spaced parking spaces, temperature checks, phone orders for food and will require visitors and employees to wear masks.

Sprouls also said that the theme park will close interactive areas for children in an initiative to reduce physical contact between visitors.

See too:

Video goes viral when it shows a reporter taking off shoes and giving the migrant barefoot; Look

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

