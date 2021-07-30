Universal Standard Sample Sale: 14 Essentials to Buy

Universal Standard

At most brands, “sample sales” mean sprawling lines without nearly enough samples to go around. So let me go ahead and start off by saying that Universal Standard isn’t most brands, and its annual sample sale runs a little differently. (And when I say that I mean, it’s better). It’s entirely online — saving you from any IRL mayhem — and it has hundreds of closet staples in stock, all in inclusive sizes. I call that a win-win, baby.

The expansive brand carries sizes 00 to 40 in Every. Freakin ‘. Style. I’m talkin ‘vegan leather slip dresses, straight-leg jeans, classic trench jackets, and so much more. Even if you already own similar basics, you’ll want Universal Standard’s takes on the traditional, basic pieces. Each apparel item includes thoughtful details like hidden buttons and subtle stretch fabric for the perfect fit, which is one of the reasons why the store stands out so much.

Keep in mind though that the campaign only runs until August 2! To give you a head start (and to make shopping the sale a lil more seamless for ya), we narrowed down the size-inclusive essentials that deserve your instant “add to cart.”

1

this airy dress

Hen Vegan Leather Slip Dress

Universal Standard

$ 130 $ 72

Sleek vegan leather elevates a classic slip dress to new heights. Not feeling a full dress? Try the chic camisole version while it’s still in stock.

2

this loose top

Dawn Linen Hi Low Tunic

Universal Standard

$ 94 $ 78

Oversized matching sets became a summer lounge staple this year. And this oversized top pairs as neatly with jeans or ponte pants just as much as it does with the coordinating shorts.

3

this relaxed jumpsuit

Luna Linen Sleeveless Jumpsuit

Universal Standard

$ 128 $ 98

Linen jumpsuits are our one-and-done outfit of choice. Universal Standard’s take includes a subtle flare leg and dimension-adding belt.

4

these muted biker shorts

Next – to – Naked Bike Shorts

Universal Standard

$ 65 $ 49

If the fashion world hadn’t come around to bike shorts yet, this size-inclusive pair would have sealed the deal. They have all the stretch and breathability bike shorts need, plus pockets.

5

this neutral leather jacket

Parker Leather Jacket

Universal Standard

$ 438 $ 264

Whoever said transitional dressing is a challenge didn’t have this cropped leather jacket in their closet. It’s the light outer layer your fall outfits want and deserve.

6

these staple jeans

Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans

Universal Standard

$ 90 $ 58

We won’t tell you to stop wearing skinny jeans. But if you’re looking for a relaxed style, Universal Standard’s straight leg denim is our first choice.

7

this cozy bodysuit

Foundation Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

Universal Standard

$ 72 $ 43

The best fall layering starts and ends with a turtleneck bodysuit. Under jeans, skirts, or dresses, it’s the wardrobe staple that can take your favorite summer pieces into another season of outfits.

8

this button-up shirt

Elbe shirt

Universal Standard

$ 88 $ 64

With a button-down closure that stops midway, this crisp shirt is perfect for tucking into jeans or wearing as-is.

9

these black cropped pants

Faye Stretch Cotton Twill Boyfriend Crop Pants

Universal Standard

$ 118 $ 78

Work pants or lounge pants? This cotton twill style with a slight crop can do both.

10

this stretchy catsuit

Next – to – Naked Bodysuit

Universal Standard

$ 95 $ 65

Whether you prefer Sky Ting yoga or 305 Fitness, your activewear rotation is missing a flexible bodysuit. And 200+ five-star reviews agree: It’s soft, but it keeps you supported through any and all workouts.

eleven

this sleek shirt dress

Peyton Poplin Shirt Dress

Universal Standard

$ 128 $ 77

This may look like a classic shirt dress, but it has hidden Universal Standard touches that make it an essential. The poplin fabric has a subtle hint of stretch, while secret inside buttons prevent any awkward gaping.

12

this white coat

Derjon Trench Coat

Universal Standard

$ 188 $ 128

Reviewers agree: Universal Standard’s take on the trench coat is a must-have. It’s lightweight but still water resistant — and the contrast between the fabric and buttons gives it a modernist pop. “It looks good and feels good,” one five-star reviewer says.

13

this soft tee

Liquid Jersey Emilia Easy Tee

Universal Standard

$ 62 $ 42

Restocking your T-shirt drawer is always a good idea. It’s an even better idea when the t-shirts have buttery soft fabric and a relaxed fit.

14

this chic puffer

Everest Long Hooded Puffer

Universal Standard

$ 285 $ 168

Winter is coming faster than you expect. You’ll be ready to bundle up against the elements in this cozy coat, complete with water-resistant fabric and fleece-lined pockets.

Halie LeSavage Halie LeSavage is a New York City-based writer and editor for Bazaar.com, where she covers all things e-commerce and shopping.

