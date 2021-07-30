Universal Standard Sample Sale: 14 Essentials to Buy

Universal Standard
At most brands, “sample sales” mean sprawling lines without nearly enough samples to go around. So let me go ahead and start off by saying that Universal Standard isn’t most brands, and its annual sample sale runs a little differently. (And when I say that I mean, it’s better). It’s entirely online — saving you from any IRL mayhem — and it has hundreds of closet staples in stock, all in inclusive sizes. I call that a win-win, baby.
The expansive brand carries sizes 00 to 40 in Every. Freakin ‘. Style. I’m talkin ‘vegan leather slip dresses, straight-leg jeans, classic trench jackets, and so much more. Even if you already own similar basics, you’ll want Universal Standard’s takes on the traditional, basic pieces. Each apparel item includes thoughtful details like hidden buttons and subtle stretch fabric for the perfect fit, which is one of the reasons why the store stands out so much.
Keep in mind though that the campaign only runs until August 2! To give you a head start (and to make shopping the sale a lil more seamless for ya), we narrowed down the size-inclusive essentials that deserve your instant “add to cart.”
1
this airy dress
Hen Vegan Leather Slip Dress
Universal Standard
$ 130 $ 72
Sleek vegan leather elevates a classic slip dress to new heights. Not feeling a full dress? Try the chic camisole version while it’s still in stock.
2
this loose top
Dawn Linen Hi Low Tunic
Universal Standard
$ 94 $ 78
Oversized matching sets became a summer lounge staple this year. And this oversized top pairs as neatly with jeans or ponte pants just as much as it does with the coordinating shorts.
3
this relaxed jumpsuit
Luna Linen Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Universal Standard
$ 128 $ 98
Linen jumpsuits are our one-and-done outfit of choice. Universal Standard’s take includes a subtle flare leg and dimension-adding belt.
4
these muted biker shorts
Next – to – Naked Bike Shorts
Universal Standard
$ 65 $ 49
If the fashion world hadn’t come around to bike shorts yet, this size-inclusive pair would have sealed the deal. They have all the stretch and breathability bike shorts need, plus pockets.
5
this neutral leather jacket
Parker Leather Jacket
Universal Standard
$ 438 $ 264
Whoever said transitional dressing is a challenge didn’t have this cropped leather jacket in their closet. It’s the light outer layer your fall outfits want and deserve.
6
these staple jeans
Bae Boyfriend Straight Leg Jeans
Universal Standard
$ 90 $ 58
We won’t tell you to stop wearing skinny jeans. But if you’re looking for a relaxed style, Universal Standard’s straight leg denim is our first choice.
7
this cozy bodysuit
Foundation Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit
Universal Standard
$ 72 $ 43
The best fall layering starts and ends with a turtleneck bodysuit. Under jeans, skirts, or dresses, it’s the wardrobe staple that can take your favorite summer pieces into another season of outfits.
8
this button-up shirt
Elbe shirt
Universal Standard
$ 88 $ 64
With a button-down closure that stops midway, this crisp shirt is perfect for tucking into jeans or wearing as-is.
9
these black cropped pants
Faye Stretch Cotton Twill Boyfriend Crop Pants
Universal Standard
$ 118 $ 78
Work pants or lounge pants? This cotton twill style with a slight crop can do both.
10
this stretchy catsuit
Next – to – Naked Bodysuit
Universal Standard
$ 95 $ 65
Whether you prefer Sky Ting yoga or 305 Fitness, your activewear rotation is missing a flexible bodysuit. And 200+ five-star reviews agree: It’s soft, but it keeps you supported through any and all workouts.
eleven
this sleek shirt dress
Peyton Poplin Shirt Dress
Universal Standard
$ 128 $ 77
This may look like a classic shirt dress, but it has hidden Universal Standard touches that make it an essential. The poplin fabric has a subtle hint of stretch, while secret inside buttons prevent any awkward gaping.
12
this white coat
Derjon Trench Coat
Universal Standard
$ 188 $ 128
Reviewers agree: Universal Standard’s take on the trench coat is a must-have. It’s lightweight but still water resistant — and the contrast between the fabric and buttons gives it a modernist pop. “It looks good and feels good,” one five-star reviewer says.
13
this soft tee
Liquid Jersey Emilia Easy Tee
Universal Standard
$ 62 $ 42
Restocking your T-shirt drawer is always a good idea. It’s an even better idea when the t-shirts have buttery soft fabric and a relaxed fit.
14
this chic puffer
Everest Long Hooded Puffer
Universal Standard
$ 285 $ 168
Winter is coming faster than you expect. You’ll be ready to bundle up against the elements in this cozy coat, complete with water-resistant fabric and fleece-lined pockets.
Halie LeSavage Halie LeSavage is a New York City-based writer and editor for Bazaar.com, where she covers all things e-commerce and shopping.
