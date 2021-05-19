Universal Pictures sets release date for ‘Beast’, survival thriller starring Idris Elba

Universal Pictures has set a release date for ‘Beast’, survival thriller starring Idris Elba (‘The Suicide Squad’) that will hit theaters on Friday, August 19, 2022. The film will arrive a week after Universal’s romantic comedy ‘Bros’ and an action movie. real Disney still undefined title.

Elba’s role will be that of Dr. Nate Samuels, a widower who returns to South Africa, where he met his wife, on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve. But what starts out as a wound-healing journey turns into a terrifying fight for survival when a lion who survives poachers and who sees humans as his worst enemies begins to stalk them.

The film will be directed by Baltasar Kormkur, responsible for ‘The Deep’, ‘Everest’ or ‘Drifting’, with a script written by Ryan Engle (‘Rampage’). For his part, Will Packer will be the producer with James Lpez, president of Will Packer Productions, with Jaime Primak Sullivan and Bernard Bellew in executive production.