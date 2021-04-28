Universal Pictures and a reboot of ‘The Borrowers’

23 years after the premiere of Peter Hewitt’s fantasy comedy, ‘The BorrowersDeadline reports that Universal Pictures has begun development of a reboot of the classic film adaptation of Mary Norton’s 1952 children’s novel. The project comes from Working Title and Patrick Burleigh, screenwriter of Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run.

In addition, the director of successful animated films such as ‘Shrek 2’, ‘The Sausage Party’ or ‘The Addams Family’, Conrad Vernon has started negotiations with the studio to take over this reboot, which will be his first live action project. . As future works Vernon has pending the premiere of ‘The Addams Family 2’ (10/01/2021) and another animated film for Warner Bros. Pictures entitled ‘Jetsons’.

Directed by Peter Hewitta from a script by Gavin Scott and John Kamps, the film was cast with John Goodman, Jim Broadbent, Mark Williams, Hugh Laurie, Celia Imrie, Bradley Pierce, and Tom Felton. The plot of the original film is as follows:

They are cautious, silent, fearless, measuring 6.5 cm. And they have never seen them. Pocho Clock, Obdulia and their children Anita and Pizquita live peacefully “on loan” in the basement of a house inhabited by the Lender family. One day, the intrepid Anita decides to embark on an adventure and is caught by young Pete Lender, but they become good friends and he tells Anita that his aunt-grandmother Mary, to whom the house belongs, has died and by not showing up their will, they have to leave their home. Together they will join in the mind-blowing adventure of the quest for the will to stop the plans of the creeping lawyer Ocius Potter who wishes to tear down the house.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will serve as producers, with Working Title President Alexandra Loewy overseeing the project for the studio alongside Erik Baiers and Lexi Barta.