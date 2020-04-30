Universal Music and Amazon Music Mexico celebrate Children’s Day with a special event | Instagram

Universal Music Mexico and Amazon Music Mexico they will make their first children’s day festival to celebrate with music in a virtual way with some of the artists of the moment and everyone’s favorites.

To celebrate this magnificent day, especially for the youngest members of the household, Amazon Music Mexico and Universal Music will create an amazing day full of music, entertaining content and lots of fun with the greatest artists.

This event will be shared through a special streaming, the #PlayRoomFest, which will be a space to listen to music, learn and read fantastic things with your favorite artists.

The festival will be presented by Mariana Mallol and Juan Pablo Contreras, and it will be carried out tomorrow April 30 at 4:00 p.m. From Mexico City.

It will be broadcast live from the Universal Music YouTube and also in Facebook Live through the account of Amazon Music Mexico.

To prepare for this great day, both have shared a play list which includes the featured artists and some additional information about the event that you can find on the amazon page.

The invited artists are:

Caloncho

Chá (Moderatto)

Danna Paola

David Bisbal

Fela Domínguez

Jorge White

Juan Pablo Contreras

Juan Solo

Kurt

Lasso

Lola Toc Toc

The Little fingers of the house

Mariana Mallol

Morat

Paty Cantu

Sebastián Yatra

If you want know more About this amazing event, visit Amazon.com.mx/playroomfest and follow all the social networks of Universal Music México and Amazon Music México.

So have everything ready for tomorrow in the afternoon so that you can enjoy it with your little ones in a big way, even in this running of the bulls, because in addition to watching movies or series you can do something different to entertain yourself with the whole family.

