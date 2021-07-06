Universal movies to premiere on Peacock’s streaming service faster

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, US, Jul 6 (.) – Comcast Corp.’s Universal Pictures will send its new films exclusively to the company’s Peacock streaming service no later than four months after their theatrical release, the company said Tuesday.

Today, Universal’s films hit AT&T Inc.’s HBO television channel and HBO Max streaming service about six months after their theatrical release.

The new deal begins in 2022 and will include “Jurassic World: Dominion” and new installments of the animated franchises “Minions” and “Puss in Boots,” according to a company statement.

Media companies are adding movies and TV shows to their streaming services to compete with Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co, and others.

The agreement between Universal and Peacock covers what the industry calls the “Pay-One” window, the time when movies that have come out of theaters are played on streaming services or cable channels, which usually lasts 18 months.

Universal and Peacock have agreed to divide that window into three segments. New films will go to Peacock during the first and last four months of the 18-month period. During the intervening 10 months, Universal will offer the films to other distributors.

“By displaying content on multiple platforms during the Pay-One period, Universal titles will be constantly refreshed in the streaming ecosystem, ensuring that no title or platform is oversaturated,” the company’s statement said.

Universal Pictures will also begin making original films specifically for Peacock, the studio said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)