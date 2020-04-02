According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has scheduled new release dates for the two future animated films of Illumination, ‘Minions: The Origin of Gru‘ Y ‘Sing 2‘. Initially scheduled for July 3, 2020, the sequel to ‘The Minions’ will now arrive on July 2, 2021, while’ Sing 2 ‘will not be released until December 22, 2021, the same day as’ Black Adam. ‘from DC.

Also, the musical ‘Wicked‘which had its premiere for the summer of 2021, has been removed from the Universal calendar without a new release date being set for the time being. Directed by Stephen Daldry, it is a kind of prequel to ‘The Wizard of Oz’, although in this case focused on the friendship of two friends who end up becoming the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda, the Good Witch.

Returning to the Minions, the film is directed by Kyle Balda (director of the first installment) and Brad Ablesona from a script by Brian Lynch. The film will serve as a follow-up to ‘The Minions’, focusing on the Minions’ early adventures alongside a young Felonious Gru (Steve Carell), then a 12-year-old boy who dreamed of becoming the world’s greatest supervillain.

The film also features the voices in the original version of Alan Arkin as Wilde Knudillos; Taraji P. Henson as the leader of The Wild Six, Belle Bottom; Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed; Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck; Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance; and Danny Trejo as Stronghold.

‘The Minions’ had a resounding success in 2015 by raising $ 1,159 million at the worldwide box office, being today the twenty-first highest grossing film in history. The film was also recognized by British critics by winning the 2016 BAFTA award for Best Animated Film.

Regarding the sequel to ‘Sing!’, The film will again feature the direction of Garth Jenning from his own script. Released on Christmas 2016, the film exceeded 630 million dollars at the worldwide box office, a very important figure if we take into account its 75 million budget.