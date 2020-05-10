We present you details about the latest government subsidy, which is about to be launched with its platform for millions of Peruvians throughout the national territory. The Universal Family Bonus will allow more households to be benefited by the delivery of this money, amid the crisis generated by the arrival of the coronavirus in Peru. We go with the information we have below, which is considered in three points. After hearing about the subsidy announcement, many wondered if it was another subsidy that would be delivered to more households or that, for the State, would be the official name for the bonds already delivered. Those doubts were cleared with the publication of the Emergency Decree that regulates this subsidy, to deliver measures to the agencies in charge, in order to quickly and efficiently deliver 760 soles (in an army).

With the publication of the decree the pattern generated by the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (Midis) and the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion (MTPE), which includes families who have lost their livelihoods due to the state of emergency.

Find out in this note which families have benefited from this bond, what requirements they met and what were the characteristics so that others are left out of the official register. Also check what the payment methods will be and the steps to follow in order to collect this subsidy from 760 soles, for one time.

How are the bonds in other countries?

Which households have benefited from the Universal Family Bond

With the publication of Emergency Decree No. 052-2020 The groups benefiting from the delivery of the Universal Family Bonus. According to the normal, the households that have been included were selected from the databases, not only from the Midis, but also from the MTPE. It should be noted that this is a single delivery subsidy for 760 soles, within the framework of the Health Emergency due to COVID-19. These are:

Those households in poverty and extreme poverty according to the Household Targeting System (Sisfoh).Those households benefiting from the National Direct Support Program for the Poorest (Together), and / or those households with a member who is a beneficiary of the National Program for Solidarity Assistance “Pension 65” and / or those households with a member who is a beneficiary of the National Program for the Delivery of the Non-Contributory Pension to People with Severe Disabilities in a Situation of Poverty (with you) in charge of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion. Those households not included in the preceding paragraphs a and b, whose members are not registered in the Application Centralized Registry of Payroll and Public Sector Data (AIRHSP), or in the private payroll, with the exception of pensioners and the training modality.

PLUS: Bonus 760 via RENIEC: when will the virtual platform for registering families be launched?

These are the other bonds of Peru

Second Bond 380 solesRural BonusBonus 380 or ‘I Stay at Home’ BonusUnited Peru BondBonus 720 for those responsible for health in the state of emergency

See also:

Universal bond, 380 bond, rural bond and more: here you can see the State subsidies

Universal Family Bonus: What were the exceptions?

The Universal Family Bonus It comprises more than 6.8 million households. However, families who have already benefited from the delivery of the “I stay at home” voucher (760 soles in two navies), the Bono Rural and the Bono Independiente. they will not be counted towards receiving this new subsidy.

Also excepted are those families with members with incomes above 3,000 soles per month according to the information available at the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and Pension Fund Administrators (SBS) and the National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat).

See also:

380 soles voucher: check now with your DNI if you access the benefit via Banco de la Nación

Universal Family Bonus: What steps to follow to see if I am a beneficiary?

The delivery of Universal Family Bonus it will be done through the Midis portal; however, the web platform for consulting new beneficiaries will be implemented this week. For the new portal, the same collection methods will be taken into account, as well as verification, so that people can access it quickly and easily.

There will be four ways to collect the Universal Family Bonus. The first thing you should do is enter the web yomequedoencasa.pe, where you will have to follow step by step each of the indications that we leave here.

FIRST: Place the ID number of the beneficiary, plus the date of issue of the identity document that can be found in the upper right. Also, click on the capcha code.

SECOND: Once the new window is open after following the steps of the first point, the 4 options of how the beneficiary can collect their economic bonus will be shown.

1. Deposit into account: Automatically deposits the money in a bank and you can collect the amount in the Multired ATM network of the National bank.

2. Interbank Tunki Wallet: This method makes it possible for the beneficiary to withdraw the money at any Globalnet ATM. If you do not have the Tun Tunki Wallet ’it can be downloaded at Play Store or App Store, but look for more information on the web tunki.com.pe.

3. Mobile banking: For this, the beneficiary must complete the forms with the full name, date and place of birth, telephone number and operator to which it belongs. Then, a text message will arrive to the registered cell phone where you will have to enter the code sent to validate your number.

You will be able to create your national key and you will have had a successful registration. Soon you will receive a text message with a ENTRY KEY to the cellular banking of Banco de la Nación. When entering the cellular banking with the assigned class you will be able to generate your 5 digit code that will allow you to withdraw the monetary subsidy. Your withdrawal code will be valid for 48 hours and you can use it at any of the Banco de la Nación Multired ATMs.

4. Turn window: You can choose the closest department, province and district, in addition to the assigned bank agency and the most convenient day for you. For more information you can call 101 or enter the website of the midis.gob.pe.

It should be borne in mind that there will be a sector of the population that will be personally handed over this money, since by expanding the universe of beneficiaries, families living in very remote areas of the country were also included.

Likewise, each of the alternatives given by the State seeks to avoid crowds, in order to minimize the risk of contagion when going to a bank agency, since cases have been reported, especially in the regions with the highest risk.

“If in the regions with major health problems such as Tumbes, Loreto, Lambayeque and Piura there are no conditions, the queue is not respected and there are crowds, we are going to have to suspend payment,” said the vice minister of Social Benefits of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, Patricia Balbuena, in Channel N.

20 Check the banks in Peru

When will the virtual platform via Reniec be released for families in poverty and extreme poverty?

According to the informative of the MIDIS of the May 8, the Midis Deputy Minister of Social Benefits, Patricia Balbuena He indicated that: “Reniec is already planning to make this platform available in the coming days. We hope it will be Sunday or Monday next week. There are people who comment that they were not given any bonus (Bono 380, Bono independent, Bono Rural), but I am vulnerable because I have lost my job. This registration in the Universal Bond will allow us to register and be able to validate this information ”.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Universal Family Bonus 760 soles: Official MIDIS website is presented

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

MORE VIDEOS:

Google and Facebook postpone return to face-to-face work until 2021

Google and Facebook postpone return to face-to-face work until 2021

Cejudo beat Cruz and then announced his retirement

Cejudo beat Cruz and then announced his retirement

Palta excited fight with Polio de Pios Chicken

Palta excited fight with Polio de Pios Chicken (TROME)

Rodrigo González reveals an unpublished video from his childhood. (Video: Instagram)

Rodrigo González reveals an unpublished video from his childhood. (Video: Instagram).