We continue. The official register of Universal Family Bonus It was approved by the Executive. Martín Vizcarra announced the publication of the Emergency Decree that allows the delivery of the Universal Bond, which aims to reach families who were not benefited from the first bonds, in the midst of the state of emergency by the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Peru. The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, as well as the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion, were in charge of reaching the largest number of households that were affected by the restrictive measures, in order to minimize contagion in the country. Known how to know if you are a beneficiary, what steps to follow to collect, where to see what payment method you will have and more all the subsidy in the following note. We go with the last details.

In order that there are no crowds of people inside and outside the banking agencies, the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (Midis) reported that “a virtual platform has been implemented in which, through the internet” so that “users can access the collection of subsidies in a virtual way through 4 modalities”.

Deposit in accountTunki electronic walletMobile or cellular bankingMoney order (in this option the user can program the bank agency and the day that is most convenient for him)

Universal Family Bonus: How to access the Midis website?

To access, users must enter the portal yomequedoencasa.pe and carry out the steps indicated there to confirm the payment method that corresponds to them and schedule their payments in the most convenient way. This portal also contains instructions on the collection procedure for each modality. To access the official site of the MIDISenter here. Similarly, there will be a platform for those of the Universal Bond.

Universal Family Bond: Midis evaluates suspending payment in critical regions

The vice minister of Social Benefits of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, Patricia Balbuena, indicated that in view of the constant agglomerations that arise in banking agencies in regions, where there is a high case fatality rate due to COVID-19, the suspension of bond payments is being evaluated.

“If in the regions with greater sanitary problems, such as Tumbes, Loreto, Lambayeque and Piura, there are no conditions, the queue is not respected and there are crowds, we are going to have to suspend payment,” said the vice minister in an interview to Channel N.

Universal Family Bonus: Which households have benefited?

With the publication of Emergency Decree No. 052-2020 The groups benefiting from the delivery of the Universal Family Bonus. According to the normal, the households that have been included were selected from the databases, not only from the Midis, but also from the MTPE. It should be noted that this is a single delivery subsidy for 760 soles, within the framework of the Health Emergency due to COVID-19. These are:

Those households in poverty and extreme poverty according to the Household Targeting System (Sisfoh).Those households benefiting from the National Direct Support Program for the Poorest (Together), and / or those households with a member who is a beneficiary of the National Program for Solidarity Assistance “Pension 65” and / or those households with a member who is a beneficiary of the National Program for the Delivery of the Non-Contributory Pension to People with Severe Disabilities in a Situation of Poverty (with you) in charge of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion Those households not included in the preceding paragraphs a and b, whose members are not registered in the Application Centralized Register of Payroll and Public Sector Data (AIRHSP), or in the private payroll, with the exception of pensioners and the training modality.

Universal Family Bonus: What were the exceptions?

The Universal Family Bonus It comprises more than 6.8 million households. However, families who have already benefited from the delivery of the Bonus “I stay at home” (760 soles in two navies), the Rural Bond and the Independent Bond. they will not be counted towards receiving this new subsidy.

Also excepted are those families with members with incomes above 3,000 soles per month according to the information available at the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and Pension Fund Administrators (SBS) and the National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat).

Universal Family Bonus: follow the steps to collect the subsidy. (Video: Andina) 05/03/20

Universal Family Bond: What steps do I need to take to collect the subsidy?

Through a video, the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion discloses the steps and details to take into account, to know if you are in the list of beneficiaries of any of these bonds. It is important to have your ID and your mobile phone at hand, since with both you can register your data on the web yomequedoencasa.pe and thus verify if you can collect the subsidy of 760 soles. These are the steps to follow:

FIRST: Place the ID number of the beneficiary, plus the date of issue of the identity document that can be found in the upper right. Also, click on the capcha code.

SECOND: Once the new window is open after following the steps of the first point, the 4 options of how the beneficiary can collect their economic bonus will be shown.

1. Deposit into account: Automatically deposits the money in a bank and you can collect the amount in the Multired ATM network of the National bank.

2. Interbank Tunki Wallet: This method makes it possible for the beneficiary to withdraw the money at any Globalnet ATM. If you do not have the Tun Tunki Wallet ’it can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store, but you can search for more information on the web tunki.com.pe.

3. Mobile banking: For this, the beneficiary must complete the forms with the full name, date and place of birth, telephone number and operator to which it belongs. Then, a text message will arrive to the registered cell phone where you will have to enter the code sent to validate your number.

You will be able to create your national key and you will have had a successful registration. Soon you will receive a text message with an ENTRY KEY to the bank of Banco de la Nación. Upon entering the cell bank with the assigned class you will be able to generate your 5-digit code that will allow you to withdraw the monetary subsidy. Your withdrawal code will be valid for 48 hours and you can use it at any of the Banco de la Nación Multired ATMs.

4. Window turn: You can choose the closest department, province and district, in addition to the assigned bank agency and the most convenient day for you. For more information you can call 101 or enter the website of the midis.gob.pe.

The Universal Family Bond is the set of bonds announced by the Peruvian Government to help the families most affected by the quarantine (Photo: Midis)

Universal Family Bonus: Through which entities can it be collected?

The monetary subsidy referred to in this regulation is made through Banco de la Nación and other private financial entities in the country.

Also, the National bank it prioritizes the attention of the beneficiaries through alternative channels to its offices, which it makes available to carry out any banking operation with the monetary subsidy granted, without charging commissions or expenses.

The rule also empowers the National bank to grant credits to individuals or legal entities that operate their correspondent ATMs nationwide, in order to guarantee the availability of resources necessary to permanently attend the granting of the monetary subsidy, in order to reduce the influx of public in the offices of said Bank .

Universal Family Bonus: How many times will the subsidy be delivered?

As indicated by the Minister for Development and Social Inclusion (Midis), Ariela Luna, the 760 Universal Family Bonus soles for the 6.8 million households that are not on the payroll and do not receive income during the State of Emergency as a result of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), will be delivered only once.

These are the Bonds in other countries

Al ’The agreement we have reached is that this voucher will be delivered once (…) and what we have learned in these weeks of pandemic will allow us to use all possible means to reach the population,’ ”he said. Ariela Luna to a local environment.

Official links of the Peruvian government bonds

Check the 380 soles Bonus: https://bono.yomequedoencasa.pe/WEB/Check the United Peru Bond: https://www.bonoperuunido.com/Check if you apply to the Independent Bonus: https://www.bonoindependiente.pe/

