After a few days of waiting for the beneficiaries, Martín Vizcarra showed steps and ways to follow to access the Universal Family Bonus. Of course, the president announced that this subsidy includes those created by the State to help families in vulnerable situations; that is to say, it includes the ‘I stay at home’ Bond, the Independent Bond and the Rural Bond, since they all give a total of 760 soles per family. It only remains to see that the platform is available, which will be in the week, according to official voices from the Executive. Hopefully it will be, given that the consultation is starting to get bigger among Peruvians. It is everything that is handled today, so read all the points. The register is already ready and made official in Decree according to Vizcarra’s own words.

Through a video, the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion discloses the steps and details to take into account, to know if you are in the list of beneficiaries of any of these bonds. It is important to have your DNI and your mobile phone at hand, since with both you can register your data and verify if you can collect the subsidy of 760 soles.

Universal Family Bond: steps to follow to collect the subsidy

There will be four ways to collect the Universal Family Bonus and the first thing that the beneficiary must do is enter the web yomequedoencasa.pe In the following link. Once inside the web, you must follow the following steps.

FIRST: Place the ID number of the beneficiary, plus the date of issue of the identity document that can be found in the upper right. Also, click on the capcha code.

SECOND: Once the new window is open after following the steps of the first point, the 4 options of how the beneficiary can collect their economic bonus will be shown.

1. Deposit into account: Automatically deposits the money in a bank and you can collect the amount in the Multired ATM network of the National bank.

2. Interbank Tunki Wallet: This method makes it possible for the beneficiary to withdraw the money at any Globalnet ATM. If you do not have the Tun Tunki Wallet ’it can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store, but you can search for more information on the web tunki.com.pe.

3. Mobile banking: For this, the beneficiary must complete the forms with the full name, date and place of birth, telephone number and operator to which it belongs. Then, a text message will arrive to the registered cell phone where you will have to enter the code sent to validate your number.

You will be able to create your national key and you will have had a successful registration. Soon you will receive a text message with an ENTRY KEY to the bank of Banco de la Nación. Upon entering the cell bank with the assigned class you will be able to generate your 5-digit code that will allow you to withdraw the monetary subsidy. Your withdrawal code will be valid for 48 hours and you can use it at any of the Banco de la Nación Multired ATMs.

4. Window turn: You can choose the closest department, province and district, in addition to the assigned bank agency and the most convenient day for you. For more information you can call 101 or enter the website of the midis.gob.pe.

With these four modalities it will be possible to avoid crowds in the banks and thus make a secure withdrawal of the subsidy granted by the Government. In addition, if you have the facility to obtain it by deposit on account, you will have the option to collect it from Multired agents, located throughout the country.

