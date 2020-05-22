The state of emergency enters its final stretch, but the payment of state subsidies does not. This Wednesday the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion enabled the delivery of the Universal Family Bonus of 760 soles, for all those households that have not received any type of financial support from the Government and that have stopped receiving an income, due to the work stoppage. To know if you were included in the first list of beneficiaries, you must enter bonouniversalfamiliar.pe, where they will not only indicate if you will receive the 760 soles subsidy, but also what payment method corresponds to you, according to the address registered in your ID.

Given this, the Midis saw fit to enable five payment methods, in order to reach each of the beneficiaries. These are: A) Deposit in account: that goes directly to the bank that you have or through Multired ATMs of the National bank. B) Interbank Tunki Wallet: to withdraw at GlobalNet ATMs. C) Mobile banking: for which you must fill out a form. D) Turn in window: which will be scheduled, after consultation.

The delivery of the #BonoFamiliarUniversal of S / 760 began to households in situations of poverty and extreme poverty, and also in situations of vulnerability. To find out if you are a beneficiary you must visit https://t.co/LIcyZHV2u8 Listen to #InformativoMidis https://t.co/hOqcqFBaTr – MIDIS (@MidisPeru) May 21, 2020

SEE MORE: Universal Bonus: enter your ID now and see if you are one of the beneficiaries from the Government

How to check if I am a beneficiary?

Check if you will access the Universal Bonus it is simple and straightforward. The Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion (Midis) has been doing the same modality as the previous ones bonds. On the platform bonouniversalfamiliar.pe, people will be able to know if they access the bonus. To do this, they must enter the number and date of issue of their National Identity Document (DNI).

Enter the web https://bonouniversalfamiliar.pe/#!/ or in THIS LINKEnter your DNI number and the date of issue of it Click on “I am not a robot” Click on continue Ready Enter the official portal of Midis, where you can find out if you were included in the Universal Bonus. (Capture)

SEE MORE: Universal Bonus: follow the steps to register on the RENIEC website to receive the subsidy of 760 soles

What to do if I do not appear as a beneficiary and I need the voucher?

If you do not access the Universal Family Bonus, you must enter the platform of the National Registry of Homes (www.registronacionaldehogares.pe) of the RENIEC to be able to validate, complement or update the information of the members of your household and thus verify if you meet the aforementioned conditions to access the universal family bonus.

The web portal created by the RENIEC For the registration of new families, there will be a time limit for their registration. According to what was stated in the Midis statement, the “platform will be enabled for only 10 days and the information provided will also serve to carry out post-pandemic social policies.”

If you do not appear in the Universal Bond register, you can enroll in the National Household Register. (Capture)

SEE MORE: Universal Bonus: what are the payment methods for the 760 soles that the Midis has arranged? [VIDEO]

What to do if the message appears that you do not comply with DU 052-2020?

“Dear citizen, you cannot register in the National Registry of Homes because you do not comply with those established by DU 052-2020”, is the message that many users have found when trying to register, by not appearing in the pattern of Universal Family Bonus. What does it mean?

According to him Urgency Decree 052-2020these are the terms to collect the 760 soles:

Not having received previous bonuses: I stay at home, Independent and Rural That no member of the home is registered in any form of the public or private sector, except pensioners and training modality no member of the household has an income greater than 3,000 soles per month, according to the information available in the Superintendency of Banking, Insurance and . (SBS) and the National Superintendency of Customs and Tax Administration (Sunat). Know what to do if this message appears when you try to register on the portal of the RENIEC. (Capture)

If the message appears on the web portal registronacionaldehogares.pe/loginIt may be because your data has not been updated and you probably still appear as an employee, either in the public or private sector (if you have not received any other financial benefit).

For this, you must update your information through the RENIEC National Household Registry to request a review of your data and thus meet the aforementioned requirements and be able to collect the bonus. For more information you can call 101 or enter the website of the midis.gob.pe.

More information about the Universal Family Bonus

✓ Universal Family Bonus 760 soles: how the cash collection was made with the Securities Transport Companies

✓ Universal Bonus via TUNKI app: how to collect the 760 soles through this application

✓ Universal Bonus: what are the payment methods for the 760 soles that the Midis has arranged? [VIDEO]

✓ Universal Bonus: what do I do if I get the message “does not comply with the provisions of DU 052-2020”

RELATED VIDEO

Coronavirus in Peru, Mexico, Spain and USA: report of infected and deceased as of May 21

IT MAY INTEREST YOU

.