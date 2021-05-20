Universal and the producers of ‘Mamma Mia!’ they launch the biopic of Cher

Universal Pictures has begun development of a still-untitled biographical film focusing on the life and career ofCher, Oscar- and Grammy-winning singer and actress. The project comes from the producers of ‘Mamma Mia! The Movie ‘, Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman of Playtone.

Cherinici her career in 1965 as part of the folk-rock do “Sonnyand Cher”, with her husband Sonny Bono. The do’s big break came with their single “I Got You Babe,” which reached the top of the charts and became one of the best-selling hits of the 1960s. After its success, they became television stars with their show. variety show “The Sonnyand Cher Comedy Hour,” which continued Cher’s rise to become an icon. Despite its popularity, the show only ran for three seasons from 1971 to 1974 because it was canceled due to the couple’s divorce.

Following her breakup, the solo singer-actress’s career began to flourish with her singles “Gypsys, Trampsand Things” and “Half-Breed”, as well as her acclaimed performances on ‘Silkwood’, ‘Mask’, ‘The Witches’. of Eastwick ‘and’ Moonstruck ‘, which earned him an Academy Award. After more than 100 million records sold, hit singles, sold-out concerts and critically acclaimed films, Cher has established herself as one of the greatest artists of all time.

The legendary diva, who celebrates her 75th birthday today, took to Twitter to confirm the project and reveal that her friend and award-winning screenwriter Eric Roth will write this biopic. Roth is the author of scripts such as ‘Forrest Gump’, ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin’ and ‘Star is Born’.