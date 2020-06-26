Va Deadline report that Elizabeth Banks for Brownstone Productions, Universal Pictures, and Marc Platt have started development of a hybrid live-action and CGI movie from ‘The Magic School’ (Adventures on Wheels), a story based on the 1985 books written by Joanna Cole and illustrated by Bruce Degen.

With over 80 million books in print, these science-focused stories feature the intrepid Mrs. Frizzle and her class, setting out on field trips on a familiar-looking yellow school bus that magically transforms into an airplane, a submarine, a spaceship, or a surfboard, depending on the science concept being explored. Banks will play Ms. Frizzle in the movie.

Banks produced the project with Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, along with Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman of Scholastic Entertainment. For their part, Platt and Adam Siegel will produce through Marc Platt Productions, with Alison Small as executive producer for Brownstone Productions and Sara Scott and Lexi Barta supervising the project for Universal.

The series was previously adapted as an animated television series with Lily Tomlin in the title role. It aired for 18 consecutive years in the U.S. and in more than 100 countries worldwide, making it the longest science series for children in history. In addition, he earned more than 100 awards, including several Emmy Awards. In 2017 Netflix released its sequel titled ‘The Magic School Bus Rides Again’, with Kate McKinnon as Ms. Frizzle’s sister, Fiona.