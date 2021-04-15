Universal adapt ‘The Season of Passage’ with Mike Flanagan

After a tough fight with other studios, Universal Pictures has acquired the rights to‘The Season of Passage’Christopher Pike’s novel Deadline is reported to be adapted by Mike Flanagan (‘The Curse of Hill House’) and James Flanagan, with the former directing and producing the project along with his producing partner at Intrepid Pictures, Trevor Macy.

The plot of the book is as follows: Dr. Lauren Wagner was a celebrity. She was involved in the most exciting adventure humanity had ever undertaken: a manned expedition to Mars. The whole world admired and respected her. But Lauren knew fear. Inside her, voices begging her to love them. Outside, the mystery of the missing group that had gone before her. The dead group. But were they just dead? Or something else? A haunting and unforgettable mix of science fiction, fantasy, horror and suspense from one of America’s most successful writers. A novel that you will not soon forget.

Christopher Pike, the author of this science fiction horror novel set on Mars, will serve as executive producer alongside Melissa Nishioka. Finally, Universal Senior Vice President of Production Ryan Jones and Director of Development Christine Sun will oversee the project for the studio.