Universal activity income is an executive project aimed at guaranteeing the payment of income below a certain income threshold. It aims to simplify the maquis of social benefits and should be implemented in 2023.

“A safety net adapted to the realities of citizens in vulnerable situations”. This is the objective set by the government through the creation of a universal income from activity, a single social benefit making it possible to simplify the complex and illegible system of social assistance. This RUA could affect 15 million people by 2023. A citizen consultation has been launched. It issued its conclusions in January, but questions remain very numerous: what will be the amount of universal income from work? Who can benefit from it? During a speech at the Elysée Palace, on the occasion of the National Disability Conference, Emmanuel Macron already warned that the disabled adult allowance will not be included in the plan. We take stock of the latest advances on this file, the bill of which must be presented by 2021 to Parliament.

It aims to simplify the “opaque maquis” of social benefits. In details, several social benefits (activity bonus, housing allowance and RSA in particular) should merge, in order to form a single aid. It should allow guarantee everyone the payment of an income when their income “falls below a certain threshold”, Emmanuel Macron had described, during the presentation of his plan to fight poverty in September 2018. The new system should also systematically encourage beneficiaries to resume an activity. Thus, each euro “earned by work” would increase disposable income.

The universal income from activity of Emmanuel Macron is very different from the universal income project formerly defended by Benoît Hamon during the presidential campaign of 2017. The universal income of existence (RUE) provided for the payment of aid for all people destitute or whose income was less than 1.9 times the monthly minimum wage. The socialist’s proposal was not conditioned on an obligation to look for a job. Emmanuel Macron wanted to stand out from him, letting go: “I never believed in the universal income which was without condition of activity and which believed to be able to give a few hundred euros for balance of any account to fight against mass unemployment“.

The consultation on universal income from activity is not new. It was launched on June 20, 2019, with the social partners, representatives of beneficiaries of social benefits and local authorities. It is only between October and November that the platform https://www.consultation-rua.gouv.fr has been launched. What is the outcome? Linternaute.com gives you a few key points:

Universal activity income must include young people under 25, 73% of participants are in favor

78% of participants believe that, in the future system, resumption of activity – including part-time – must be paid

61% are against the integration of the disabled adult allowance (AAH)

The tabling of the bill in Parliament was to take place “during 2020”. In its press release, the Ministry of Health rejects it to “by 2021”. As a reminder, first payments of universal activity income are scheduled for 2022-2023.

No amount has been advanced for universal activity income. Les Échos had access to two separate reports submitted by Fabrice Lenglart, when he was number two in the organization France Stratégie. The ceiling of the RUA, then called “single social allowance”, could be fixed at 480 euros per month for a person who owns their home. For a tenant in the private park, it would be between 734 and 789 euros.

The RUA should be aimed at people who receive ten benefits intended to be merged into the system such as the RSA, housing subsidies and the activity bonus, or about 15 million people. How will eligibility for universal income be determined? The project leans towards taking into account household income, with the exception of AAH, reports Le Parisien. 74% of participants are in favor of studying the most recent income.

It remains to be seen what the reference period will be (income over the last twelve rolling months, those going back two years ago …) and whether the income of the whole household will be taken into account.

Will students be affected by universal activity income?

Currently excluded from the RSA, young people aged 18 to 24 could also be affected by the RUA. In any case, this is what the consultation suggests, confirming the work of the general rapporteur for the reform, Fabrice Lenglart. The latter’s report indeed envisaged allowing young people to receive a universal income from activity or a “supplement” which would be integrated into student grants. In details, 1.3 million people including 800,000 students, who do not currently benefit from the RSA, could thus be affected.

For the moment, the scope of beneficiaries of universal activity income has not been definitively decided. The idea of ​​including young people is considered extremely costly for the state coffers. Several scenarios could however be studied:

Young people who have finished their studies, no longer live with their parents and do not receive the RSA could be targeted as a priority. They could be eligible, provided that they are no longer attached to their parents’ tax household.

Young students, still living with their parents and attached to the tax center, could receive a “student supplement”, included in their scholarships.

For those who are no longer a student, but still live with their parents, a “dependent supplement” would be created, along with an integration assistance device.

The President of the Republic has decided: no, the AAH will not be included in the universal activity income. “I will be very clear here, it will not happen. And so the disabled adults allowance will remain,” said Emmanuel Macron. During the consultation, the idea had already been ruled out. A group of 55 associations defending the rights of disabled people also opposed it. He feared then that the payment of the AAH, integrated into the universal income of activity, would be conditioned to the resumption of an activity, track dismissed by the executive in a letter. “Christelle Dubos wanted to remind that the budget devoted to the Disabled Adult Allowance (AAH) will be maintained only for people with disabilities and that they will not be subject to a commitment to return to work” , can we read in a press release from the Ministry of Health.

As a reminder, the AAH today concerns more than a million people. It is subject to the resources of the applicant which must not exceed a certain ceiling, set according to the composition of the fireplace. Medical considerations are also taken into account. You must have a disability greater than 80% or a disability of 50 to 79% related to a restriction of access to employment. Other aids, such as help for the unemployed at the end of their entitlement (ASS or specific solidarity allowance) are also being studied.

The Aspa or solidarity allowance for the elderly today allows seniors (more than 500,000 in total) to benefit from a minimum income of 903.20 euros at most. It is accessible from the age of 65 (62 for the disabled). Should we expect the old minimum retirement age to include universal income from work? The matter has not yet been decided. During the citizen consultation, however, the participants expressed their agreement, at 75%, that the RUA should concern people “elderly in poverty”.