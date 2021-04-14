Unity will have support for NVIDIA DLSS

Whether we talk about Unity or about Unreal Engine, for some time now there are two technologies that have been a great revolution in the world of games: DLSS and ray tracing. And it is that the second completely reinvents lighting in games (although, of course, it requires greater performance), while the first what it does is, precisely, reduce the demand for resources thanks to artificial intelligence. In this way, many gamers can access graphics modes that, without DLSS, would be out of the reach of their systems.

It is true that the result of the first version of DLSS was not remarkable, but the evolutionary leap made with DLSS 2.0 served to clear up the doubts And today, more and more developers want to incorporate this technology into their games. And this is the reason why NVIDIA has been concerned about making it easier for developers to improve the gaming experience of their titles thanks to intelligent scaling.

In this sense, and in the context of NVIDIA GTC 2021, which is being held between April 12 and 16, which will soon (before the end of 2021) DLSS will be a technology supported natively by the Unity graphics engine. In this way, all developers and studios that have opted for this platform to develop their games will only have to make a couple of mouse clicks to configure DLSS in the HDRP (High Definition Render Pipeline) of the Unity development environment.

In this way, DLSS gets even closer to developers, who have already seen the arrival of this technology to Unreal Engine, another development environment widely used today, and which rivals precisely Unity, although there are quite a few differences between the two. In this way, and although there are other environments and tools of the most varied (from RPG Maker to Cry Engine and Godot), two of the most widely used today already allow their users to use NVIDIA superscaling.

Unity has managed to attract many new users, including many with hardly any programming knowledge, thanks to the modules and tools that allow you to create games without writing a single line of code. This, of course, allows many users with a good idea to turn it into a game, but in turn raises a common problem: the lack of optimization of the games. From incomprehensible graphic resolutions to titles without framerate limitation. Thus, technologies that allow to unload the workload of the systems to offer a good graphical result are, without a doubt, more than welcome, both in Unity and in other environments.

DLSS is based on artificial intelligence and reduces the workload of the GPU, by allowing the images to be rendered smaller, and then each frame is resampled to a larger size without this implying a loss of quality, thanks to the previous training to which the algorithms have been subjected of deep learning on which this technology is based. The intelligent rescaling of the frames is the task of the AI ​​cores of the graphics card.

Learn more: NVIDIA