Movistar + premieres the first season of ‘Unit’ exactly five years after its theatrical release in ‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’, the most forceful and energetic action film that modern cinema has produced. Or the cinema, maybe just dry. An instant classic from the first minute of footage. Not that they have much to do with each other. But they could have it. In their own way, each in her own way. They could, maybe they should.

The key to the comparison, as always as sui generis as you prefer, is in the ways (of living). The argument of ‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’ It fits on a napkin, and beyond how much we might like it is apparently simpler than the mechanism of a pacifier, as it is usually said. Apparently, even if it is also when explaining to someone who has been in a cave for more than five years.

‘Unit’ It is also explained with the same apparent ease out of doors: Hunt down the Islamist terrorist. In the same way that other series of police cuts are also easily explained: ‘Line of Duty’ for example, that it could well be “hunting the corrupt police”. In appearance, but also in essence, that is usually the pattern of all the series of police cut: To catch someone who has done or is going to do something that should not.

You can change the focus. The tone. The culture in which it develops, and with it the nuances. What could be “the little differences” that Jules Winnfield would say. But a crime, any crime becomes the same even if the law or the idiosyncrasy of each country judges it in its own way. ‘Unit’ It does not make a big difference in this regard, except of course what is derived from being a Spanish production starring and spoken in Spanish.

“It doesn’t make much of a difference.”

According to the official version, ‘The unit’ is based on the unknown work of one of the most effective units of the National Police in the fight against terrorism. An unknown job that at this point may not be so unknown to us. Because by now we have seen many other police on the hunt for terrorists. In other countries, in other languages. In appearance, but also in practice and above all, in essence.

Curiously, what at first catches the eye is what perhaps after all, in the end, most affects its weak point: its great visual finish. Of first ‘Unit’ It looks so good that although it sounds ugly to say it, it does not seem so Spanish … but not because we Spaniards cannot make high quality series as without going further, ‘Plague’. No, it is more a matter of personality. Or the lack of it.

Let. Bayonne filming as if he were Steven Spielberg instead of someone born in Barcelona. Or Dani de la Torre himself directing ‘The shadow of the law’ as if it weren’t from Monforte de Lemos. From that apparent vocation or international aspiration that sometimes eliminates as many borders as sensitivities. Of what ‘Unit’, despite continually dressing for Sunday for the pride and glory of those responsible, she is still … one more. Another one.

In appearance, but also in practice and above all, in essence. Nor does it have great action scenes like ‘Mad Max: Fury on the road’, nor does it have a script as surprising as ‘Line of Duty’. As much as for a change, some Spaniards are in charge of saving (almost) everyone. ‘Unit’ It is an irreproachable production that throughout its six (first) episodes complies with a good grade … but which, to understand us, does not give the grade.

Beyond everything else, it is perhaps a but only within the reach of high expectations. The one to look so beautiful and ambitious, the one to come after a series as round as ‘The invisible line’. Movistar + follows and adds, but in the same way that happens a little with ‘The jetty’, the means it has ‘Unit’ do not translate into a series as majestic and in turn Spanish as again, without going any further, it is ‘Plague’.

Of course we are talking about a first season with an open ending, perhaps a first step before jumping into the void. From the first series of Movistar + made more for outsiders than for insiders, capable of understanding Spanish outside our borders without the need for subtitles. Of policemen, apparently, doing the same thing that, in essence, all the policemen of the world: Combine his personal life with the hunting of the evildoer.

It can be a good start. It could be. But for now ‘Unit’In a world oversaturated with television fictions and plenty of time to see many of them, it doesn’t make much difference. As the previous work of Dani de la Torre did not suppose, ‘The shadow of the law’, regarding his more than remarkable cousin pear, ‘The unknown’But not for that, passions apart, it ceased to be a highly appreciable work.

As it is ‘Unit’, same. A good first season that, however, does not transcend the excellence to which it seemed destined, at least for the moment. A series of remarkable invoice, in the line that Movistar + has accustomed us (at best) but despite its energy, without the forcefulness or personality to stand out within the police force as the Vic Mackey or Jimmy McNulty of life.

By Juan Pairet Iglesias



@Wanchopex