The unit, which since it was released on May 15 has become the most watched series during its first week of all Movistar + ‘s own production, has a shot towards the end, the content of which is a spoiler, but also It is a recent history of Spanish television. « It is the most complex shot in the series, » says its director, Dani de la Torre. Whoever has finished the six chapters of the series already knows what shocking moment he is referring to. Whoever has not finished it and intends to do so, perhaps should save this report to read later, because surprise is essential in the emotional blow it causes.

“For a few seconds you don’t know what is going on. We try to dislodge the viewer, ”says De la Torre. It is an attack with a hit in the middle of Calle Preciados in Madrid similar to the one that took place on August 17, 2017 in La Rambla in Barcelona. « I wanted to do something without creating a show, which would be very respectful because it was an attack we had here, » explains the director of this series created by Alberto Marini and De la Torre and portraying the work of the agents of the General Information Police Station of the National Police and its fight against jihadist terrorism.

It is a sequence shot of a minute and a half in length (originally it was going to be quite longer, but it was decided to shorten it « so that the route would be long enough but so short as not to recreate us and pass us by laps », says De la Torre) When the viewer sees the terrorist get into a van in the Plaza de Callao, the camera continues to focus on him in the foreground while he drives and runs over passers-by until he gets off at Puerta del Sol and is shot by the police before the camera show the terror that has sown in its path.

“When I was planning this scene, it came to my mind that we have seen everything from this attack: the before, the after, and even passes of the van recorded with people’s phones. But we have never seen the face of this man doing this animal. I was wondering what was going through the head of a guy doing this. Recording it with a close-up came in handy to tell it without doing a show and to put the point of view where it had not been seen before, ”explains Dani de la Torre.

The technical details of this minute and a half broken down by its managers give an idea of ​​the work behind it. Its filming was divided into two parts: the beginning and the end were recorded in situ in Callao and Sol, while in Preciados only backgrounds were filmed. The part of the abuse was recorded on a set with specialists, and the funds were subsequently integrated. This is a layered shoot in which each impact, each run over, each background, each reflection, each splash is a different layer that are integrated, frame by frame, manually until obtaining the final image, which gives the feeling of having been shot without cuts. About 10 people from El Ranchito, the Spanish visual effects company that won an Emmy for their work on Game of Thrones, spent almost three months (although not full-time) on this particular scene. « It is like a bobbin lace, with a lot of evidence, especially so that the victims were credible and were not too gore, » says Eduardo Díaz, visual effects supervisor at El Ranchito.

It is not the only technical challenge in this series. “The unit has been for us like making a puzzle of 10,000 pieces”, summarizes Emma Lustres, executive producer of Vaca Films. Recreating the war in Syria, the Toulouse station or the Nigerian fishing district of Makoko imposed on the production team of The Unit. Although the series had a high budget – the company has not specified it, but it is much higher than the Spanish average – the difficulty was not less. Alberto Marini and Amèlia Mora’s script forced prior planning that lasted for months, as did their post-production.

One of those preparations that took the longest was finding the places that fit what they wanted to tell. Although they filmed outdoors in Nigeria, France or Tangier, 85% of the filming took place in Galicia. The Syrian war was recreated in the old Santa Clara ceramic factory in Vigo. Nigeria is divided between some exteriors of the African country, an old barracks in Melilla and some scenes in the Monte Neme lake, in the province of A Coruña. For Julio Torrecilla, Art director, that mix of locations and the continuity between scenes so that these jumps were not noticed were the biggest complications in his work.

To facilitate this task, El Ranchito also comes into play. About 400 shots in the series have a visual retouch, as Eduardo Díaz explains. « Most are effects that are barely noticeable to the viewer: there is a lot of cleaning work, elimination of reflections … », he details. They helped convert a set in A Coruña into the offices of the Canillas police complex in Madrid, transformed Galician landscapes in the Nigerian desert, added shots, struck the figuration in attacks and police operations, changed Spanish buildings for Syrian ruins, included and multiplied helicopters or added rain in a scene where the actual rain was only intermittent.

The work of costumes, vehicles and figuration (there are more than 5,000 extras, for whose search they had to ask for help from Muslim associations, the police or even bring Nigerians with papers from Malaga to Melilla …) are other challenges that Lustres highlights in this production, but none like the filming of the two attacks, the one mentioned before and another that takes place at the Toulouse train station. “There are many things that we have done in the series that we have already done before or that have already been done. But Spanish team that has made attacks at that level, I don’t know if there is any, ”concludes Lustres.