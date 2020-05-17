Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz are sworn in three-year coalition government after more than 500 days of standoff. Former rivals alternate in power. Each will be prime minister for 18 months. After three elections and more than 500 days without government, Israel ended this Sunday (17/05) the biggest political crisis in its recent history with the inauguration of a unity government composed of the Prime Minister of right Benjamin Netanyahu and his former centrist rival, Benny Gantz.

At a ceremony in Jerusalem, the Knesset, the Parliament of Israel, formally approved the three-year coalition government by 73 votes in favor and 46 against. Netanyahu and Gantz were sworn in as prime minister and “alternative prime minister”, respectively, with Gantz taking over the Defense portfolio until he took over as head of government within 18 months.

Netanyahu belongs to the right-wing Likud party. His former rival Gantz leads the centrist alliance Blue and White.

“This is an important day for the State of Israel,” said Netanyahu in the Knesset. “The new government was formed with the support of the majority of Israel and will be the government of all Israelis,” he added. He also promised to continue with controversial plans to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank. Netanyahu said his new government must apply Israeli sovereignty over West Bank settlements.

Speaking after Netanyahu, Gantz praised the prime minister for making the “courageous and important decision” to cooperate with him, saying his new government would end the “worst political crisis” in Israel’s history.

Both agreed last month to a power-sharing deal. The initial inauguration date, scheduled for last Thursday, was postponed after Netanyahu requested another three days to make appointments from his office.

The three-year coalition agreement calls for Netanyahu to serve as prime minister for the next 18 months. Gantz will act as an “alternative prime minister”, a newly created position in Israel, and will head the defense portfolio. After that period, he and Netanyahu switch roles.

Fighting the coronavirus and improving Israel’s devastated economy were also listed as the new government’s political priorities.

The longest serving prime minister in Israel’s history, Netanyahu, 70, came to power in 1996 and served three consecutive terms since 2009. He is due to stand trial on May 24 on charges of fraud, receiving bribes and abuse of trust, which he denies.

By taking over the “alternative” head of government after passing the post to Gantz, Netanyahu hopes to avoid having to resign under legal rules that allow a prime minister to remain in office, even if accused of a crime.

The new Executive is expected to house 34 ministries, shared equally between the two political fields, becoming the government with the largest number of portfolios in the history of Israel – something that has drawn harsh criticism, due to the economic crisis that hits the country because of the pandemic of covid-19.

MD / afp / dpa / efe

______________

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages. Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

| App | Instagram | Newsletter

See too:

Coronavirus: nursing home in the Netherlands gathers residents with family members in glass cabins

Deutsche Welle is Germany’s international broadcaster and produces independent journalism in 30 languages.

