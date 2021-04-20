United We can ask to kick Real Madrid, Barça and Atlético out of LaLiga if they continue with the European Super League

The deputy spokesperson for United we can and deputy of En Común Galicia, Antón Gómez-Reino, has raised the advisability of expelling The league Santander and other competitions to the Real Madrid, to the FC Barcelona and to Atlético de Madrid, with the consequent loss of television rights, if they continue with their Super league European football.

In statements in Congress, Gómez-Reino recalled a graffiti in the stadium of Riazor, headquarters of Deportivo de La Coruña, which reads ‘Eternal hate business football’, which in his opinion is “the perfect example” of the management of Florentino Pérez, president of the Real Madrid and the Super League project.

“As state bodies say, as FIFA says, if they are in this, outside of competitions, and I would say outside of television,” he said. “Whoever wants to emancipate himself stays out of televisions and competitions,” he added.

In his opinion, the also president of ACS should dedicate yourself to “finance and business”, but would have to stay “out of the sport.”

The president of the United We Can group and Deputy of En Comú, Jaume asens, who considers that “football is not only business, but also values, ethics”.

In his opinion, the Super League is “an initiative in the image and likeness of Florentino Pérez: is elitist and it is for the benefit of powerful clubs. “” We are concerned, it can be interpreted as an insult to grassroots football and the values ​​that should prevail in football, “he concluded.