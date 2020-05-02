One of the most respected health officials in the United States said the country lost time curbing the coronavirus. The second-in-command at CDC confessed that the United States did not block travel from Europe when it should have, which would have helped curb the coronavirus outbreak. The official mentioned that the United States failed to identify all imports of the coronavirus, something that would also have helped to further slow the spread.

The limited amount of evidence and the delay in issuing travel alerts from areas outside of China contributed to the uptick in coronavirus cases in the United States since the end of February, said Dr. Anne Schuchat, the second-in-command at the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention (CDC).

“We clearly did not identify all of the imports that were happening,” Schuchat told The Associated Press.

The coronavirus was first reported late last year in China, the initial epicenter of the pandemic. But since then, the United States has become the most affected nation, with around a third of the world’s confirmed cases and more than a quarter of the deaths.

On Friday, the CDC released an article, written by Schuchat, that reviewed the United States’ response, recapitulating some of the most important decisions and events in recent months.

The document indicates that the nation’s leading public health agency wasted opportunities to curb the spread. Some public health experts viewed the text as an important assessment by one of the country’s most respected public health doctors.

CDC is responsible for recognizing, tracking, and preventing such diseases. But the agency has been discreet during the pandemic, and White House officials have controlled communications and starred in much of the conference.

“The degree to which the CDC’s public presence has decreased … is one of the most surprising and downright baffling aspects of the federal government’s response,” said Jason Schwartz, associate professor of health policy at the Yale School of Public Health .

President Donald Trump has repeatedly entered into a federal decision, announced on January 31, to prevent any foreigner who has traveled to China in the past 14 days from entering the United States. That measure went into effect on February 2. China had already imposed its own travel restriction, and transfers outside its infection zones decreased dramatically.

But in his article, Schuchat noted that nearly 2 million travelers came to the United States from Italy and other European countries during February. The U.S. government did not block travel from there until March 11.

“The numerous trips from Europe, when Europe already had outbreaks, really accelerated our imports and the rapid spread,” he told the AP. “I think the timing of our travel alerts should have been earlier.”