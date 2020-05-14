A doctor teaches a test of the covid-19.. vaccine

The FBI and the U.S. Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Security Agency (CISA) issued an alert on Wednesday accusing Chinese hackers of trying to steal vaccine-related public health and intellectual property data. , treatments and tests related to coronavirus. “The possible theft of this information jeopardizes the discovery of safe, effective and efficient treatment options,” reads the joint statement sent by the agencies, which does not detail the identity of the hackers or how they reached that conclusion. The Chinese Embassy in Washington condemned the accusations and called them “lies.”

In a new ingredient for the escalating tensions between the United States and China over the pandemic, the FBI and CISA warned scientists and US public health officials to be vigilant of cyber theft, after identifying cyberattacks from the Asian giant. Officials cited by The Wall Street Journal believe the Donald Trump administration could view the alleged illicit action as a direct attack on US public health. Chinese hackers have been targeting universities, pharmaceutical companies and other health care companies working to find a pandemic vaccine since at least Jan. 2, officials added.

“The FBI issued a warning based on the presumption of guilt and without any evidence,” criticized the Chinese Embassy in Washington in a written statement quoted by local media, noting that the accusation “undermines ongoing international cooperation against the pandemic”. The alert indicated that in the coming days they could release new technical information about piracy operations.

Less than two weeks ago, the US government released a report accusing the Xi Jinping regime “intentionally hiding the severity” of the pandemic, which started in the Chinese city of Wuhan, while reinforcing its supplies of medical supplies. “My opinion is that they made a mistake, they tried to cover it up, it’s like a fire,” Trump said in a recent interview on Fox.

Although the origin of the new coronavirus is unconfirmed, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there is “enormous evidence” that covid-19 came out of a Wuhan laboratory. Knowing the origin of the outbreak is “truly important,” the World Health Organization said Tuesday, which is in talks with Beijing about the possibility of sending a new mission to Wuhan, after the one it sent in February, to try to discover where and how the pandemic that has claimed nearly 300,000 deaths originated.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe