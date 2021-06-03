Today Wednesday, June 2, the action continues in the Pre-olympic from Baseball of the Americas 2021 and here you can hear and see live the play among the team of state United and that of Puerto Rico from 7:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m.) from Venezuela, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and the Eastern United States; 6:00 in the afternoon (18:00 hours) in Mexico and Colombia and 5:00 in the afternoon (17:00 hours) in Nicaragua time.

United States (2-0)

The team of USA beat the Dominican Republic on the second day of Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 yy today they will want to go to the Super Round with an undefeated record. Simeon Woods will be the starting pitcher for the Americans.

Puerto Rico (0-2)

The team of Puerto Rico finds no direction in this Pre-olympic from Baseball 2021 Y today They will want to win a match against the locals while waiting for other results to see if they have a chance to qualify for the next instance. Luis Cintrón will be the Puerto Rican in charge of opening the engagement this afternoon.

Live Baseball Americas Pre-Olympic 2021: United States Vs. Puerto Rico:

