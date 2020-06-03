June 2, 2020 | 7:06 pm

The Donald Trump administration believes that the oil producers of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will honor their promises to cut their production and that they will not risk damaging the world economy with a change of course prior to the meeting of the Organization, according to a senior government official.

We are confident that other major oil producers will not reverse policies that will allow for an orderly and rapid recovery from these unprecedented economic conditions,

an administration official told ..

The official’s statements came after being questioned about the administration’s strategy regarding the meeting that is expected for this Thursday.

In early April, when Saudi Arabia and Russia increased their oil production in a war to gain more market share during the coronavirus pandemic, the US administration took an aggressive stance.

Trump told Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman that, unless OPEC began cutting its oil production, it would be impossible for him to prevent Congress from passing a legislature to withdraw US troops from the kingdom.

Now OPEC and Russia are closer to a compromise to extend their cuts and discuss a proposal to push supply peaks into July and August, according to three OPEC + sources.

Although his stance seems more relaxed, Trump continues to make calls. On Monday, he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss cuts in OPEC + oil production and other matters, including arms control, the Kremlin reported.

Reduced OPEC + production, combined with a record low in production from non-member countries, such as the United States, have helped to raise global oil prices to around $ 40 a barrel, however it remains below the $ 64 registered in January.

An oil industry source who spoke with US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillete said the department remains patient but alert. The energy department did not respond to requests for comment.

There was a time when the administration wanted a deal with OPEC + at all costs and now it seems that they have decided to let things take their course,

said the source.