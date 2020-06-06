The United States’ trade deficit rose 16.7 percent in April compared to March, in a context of a general fall in exports and imports

The deficit at foreign trade in goods and services of United States It rose 16.7 percent in April compared to March, to $ 49.4 billion, in a context of general decline in exports and imports by the economic paralysis caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

According to data published this Thursday by the Department of CommerceExports fell 20.5 percent to 151.3 billion, while imports fell 13.7 percent to 200.7 billion.

“The decline in exports and imports that continued in April was, in part, due to the COVID-19 impact, as businesses were operating at limited capacity or ceased operations completely, and the movement of international travelers was restricted, “the report stated.

The trade deficit with China, very politically sensitive due to the tensions between the two countries, it increased by 9 billion dollars in April compared to the previous month, to 26 billion

In the accumulated index of the first four months of the year, the US trade deficit It decreased 13.4 percent over the same period of 2019.

The last economic indicators point to a serious crisis from the US coronavirus pandemic The second evolution calculation of the Gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of the year fell 5 percent annually, the largest since 2008; and in the last two months more than 40 million people have applied for the benefits of the unemployment benefit in the face of mass layoffs.

To counter this situation, the Government has approved a massive stimulus plan and the Federal Reserve has added several successive rounds of liquidity injections to the markets, worth more than 3 trillion dollars, including the opening of a “discount window” to offer short-term loans to banks , as well as guarantees and guarantees to local and state governments.

With information from .