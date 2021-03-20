United States: three changes in payroll for friendlies in Europe due to Coronavirus

Bad news for the United States selection ahead of next week’s friendly matches on European soil, before Jamaica and Northern Ireland, since three footballers who were summoned for the matches had to be removed from it due to the situations in the countries where they play related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In an official statement, the federation of this country reported that the midfielder Tyler adams (RB Leipzig / ALE), plus the forwards Nicholas Gioacchini and Tim Weah, who play in Caen and Lille in France, respectively, will not be able to participate in the FIFA date for “quarantine requirements in their respective countries”.

For this reason, the coach of the United States, Gregg Berhalter has announced the replacements of these footballers, who are the midfielder Christian cappis, who plays in Denmark’s Hobro IK, and the attacker Jordan siebatcheu, of the Young Boys of Switzerland, finally being the list in 25 players.









Two new summoned to the USA Selection



In the case of the midfielder, trained in the academy of FC Dallas, it will be the second time that he will be part of the The Stars and Stripes; while the forward will have his absolute debut in the adult national team, despite the fact that he made a youth selection process with France.

Jordan Siebatcheu, striker for Young Boys Switzerland (.)



It should be remembered that the United States National Team will play two games in Europe. The first will be eThursday, March 25 against Jamaica in the Austrian city of Wiener Neustadt; while the second will be played Sunday 28 visiting Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast.

During this Saturday, the first two players of the Team USA, both from the local environment like Aaron Long and Sebastian Lletget, while the rest of the contingent will join until Monday 22.