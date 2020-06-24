The United States Department of Commerce studies imposing tariffs of up to 100% of the value of a new series of products for an aggregate amount of 3.1 billion dollars (2.75 billion euros) from Spain, the United Kingdom, France and Germany within the framework the authorization by the World Trade Organization (WTO) of the application of additional tariffs in response to public aid provided to Airbus by the EU, including self-propelled trucks with electric motors.

Thus, on the list of products that could have new US tariffs are olives, chocolate and cocoa, beer, gin and vodka, as well as self-propelled trucks with electric motors.

Last year, the US It had already approved raising the tariffs on imported aircraft from the European aeronautical manufacturer Airbus from 10% to 15%, while it had authorized an increase to 25% of the rate applied to a series of food products from EU countries. .

In this regard, the Office of the US Trade Representative will open on June 26 a consultation period that will remain open until next July 26 on products on which the US Administration had already proposed to impose additional tariffs of between 15% and 25%, as well as on those on which He had proposed setting a rate of up to 100% that was not finally implemented, in addition to a new list of products from four European countries on which he could set an additional 100% tariff.

“The Office of the US Trade Representative is considering an additional list of products from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom that can be included in the definitive list of additional tariffs of up to 100% and whose approximate value reached 3,100 million dollars in 2018, “announced the Department of Commerce.

In this sense, the Association of European Automobile Builders (ACEA) has already reiterated on multiple occasions that a rise in import duties on vehicles to the United States would have a “serious impact” for the European and American automotive industry, as well as for the World economy.

“Car manufacturers in both Europe and the United States are true global players with interests for both regions. Any restrictive measure of trade in the automotive sector will have a serious negative impact not only in the European Union (EU), but also in the US and the world economy, “said ACEA Secretary General Erik Jonnaert.