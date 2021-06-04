United States: The Movie | Netflix releases trailer and new poster for its animated movie about the American Revolution

Hamilton – 100% showed us that the American Revolution can well be told through a musical and that it does not need a cast that reflects the ethnicity of the men and women who lived during that time. This work is a sample that any work can be diverse and that does not modify the message, but rather intensifies and modernizes it. Netflix has wanted to take this to a new level with its animated film about the same period. Here they show us that this story can be told without following the logic of our reality completely and showing us the independence of the thirteen Colonies in the key of superheroes with everything and a George Washington, which looks like a fusion of this character with Wolverine and Brock Samson from The Venture Bros.

The film opens on the 30th of this month and is the directorial debut of Matt Thompson, who is best known for being an executive producer of irreverent animated series such as Sealab 2021 and Archer – 100%. Executive producers include Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Both had already shown us their ability to make us laugh using historical characters in the cult animated series Clone High. The trailer can be seen here:

In addition to this advance, a poster was also released in which we can see all the characters and anachronisms that will set the hilarious tone of this patriotic? headband:

There is no denying that it is ingenious to approach this historical period by parodying superhero movies and trying to be as historically incorrect as possible. One of the elements that was probably put in to poke fun at those who hate changing the gender or race of characters is the inclusion among the Founding Fathers team of one of the most controversial figures in American history: Thomas edison. This time around it’s an Asian woman appropriately played by Olivia Munn’s actress of Vietnamese descent.

The film’s official synopsis is fully intended to make it clear to us that it intends to tell an ahistorical and anachronistic tale:

For something like thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost in the sands of time. Who built this ‘country that is about you’, and for what? Only dinosaurs know … until now. For the first time in history, the incredible and completely true story of America’s origins is revealed in America: The Movie. A once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available in the only way the Founding Fathers would have wanted the story to be told.

In addition to that official synopsis, we also have a description that gives us a more precise idea of ​​what the plot of this extravagant animated film is about that will surely give a lot to talk about when it is released later this month.

In this wild and tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist tale, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington forms a team of shakers, including beer-loving bro Sam Adam, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very angry Geronimo, to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? Nobody knows, but you can be sure of one thing: this is not the Founding Fathers of your… er, parents.

