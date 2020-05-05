May 4, 2020 | 5:16 pm

The United States will begin its trials this week on the feasibility of organizing sporting events under the threat of the coronavirus.

After a hiatus in activities that spanned March and spanned the entire month of April, fans will have the opportunity to see live events again, albeit without an audience in the stands.

While the professional basketball (NBA), baseball (MLB), and soccer (MLS) leagues remain suspended indefinitely, some individual sports such as tennis and martial arts take advantage of loosening restrictions against the pandemic in some states such as Florida and to resume events without an audience.

In the case of tennis, four of the 60 best players in the world will meet between Friday and Sunday at a private club in West Palm Beach (South Florida) to face off in the UTR Pro Match Series.

Organizers of the mini-tournament, who plan to hold another with female tennis players from May 22 to 24, have stressed that they will comply with virus prevention protocols.

The tournament will ban handshakes, the participation of ball boys and line judges.

“I would play tennis in a hazardous materials suit, just to be able to compete. I’m impatient, ”tennis player Tennys Sandgren said last week.

Martial arts, cars and golf

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Mixed Martial Arts Championship is scheduled to return Saturday with a 12-fight event.

The UFC-249 event, the first of three that the UFC wants to host in May, will be held in Jacksonville, Florida after several failed attempts to get permission at other locations.

Finally, the UFC will take advantage of the fact that Governor Ron DeSantis gave the green light to sports shows as “essential service”, provided they are closed to the public.

The NASCAR series, which has scheduled seven races in 10 days starting May 17, is also slated to resume this month.

In addition, charity golf tournaments will be held, featuring figures such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy. The PGA and LPGA professional circuits are suspended until at least June and July, respectively.

NBA and MLS training

Major professional leagues such as the NBA, MLB, and MLS, on the other hand, are reluctant to set a specific return date for games for now.

The NBA, the first major competition to suspend its season, insists that its intention is to save the season and crown a champion. However, given the advance of the pandemic and the logistical difficulties of organizing the parties, he does not rule out the need to permanently cancel it.

For the moment, Commissioner Adam Silver took a small first step by authorizing teams to welcome their players back starting Friday for individual training in those areas of the country where authorities allow these activities.

According to a count by digital media ., half of the 30 teams will not be able to reopen their doors this week, including the best teams in the Western and Eastern Conference: Lakers, Clippers, Bucks, Raptors, Celtics and Heat.

The MLS, which suspended the season until at least June 8, followed the example of the NBA and will also allow this type of practice from Wednesday, provided they are only on outdoor courts and with a maximum of four players spread out across the lawn at the same time.

The MLB was unable to start its season on March 26, and is still studying scenarios that include the concentration of all teams in the same city to protect players from the virus and play the competition behind closed doors.

Anthony Fauci, one of the White House’s top advisers to the pandemic, noted that such a scenario is logistically very complicated, but it may be the only option for professional leagues to play games this year.

The United States remains, in total figures, the country with the highest number of infections and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.